Jason Wolf: Stefon Diggs leads NFL in catches, receiving yards, and values clean teeth, too

It snapped Diggs’ streak of three consecutive games with at least 130 receiving yards, but it was enough time for him to collect at least seven catches for the eighth consecutive game, the fifth such streak in NFL history.

It was also enough time to set the NFL record for most receiving yards by a player in his first season with a new team, surpassing Brandon Marshall’s 1,508 yards with the Chicago Bears in 2012.

Diggs’ performance this season is even more impressive than it appears on its face.

It is statistically one of the greatest seasons by a wide receiver in NFL history.

Diggs’ 127 catches are the sixth in league annals, behind only Michael Thomas, Marvin Harrison, Antonio Brown (twice) and Julio Jones.

The rest of the top 10?

Herman Moore, Wes Welker, Cris Carter, Calvin Johnson and Jerry Rice.

The Bills’ No. 1 wide receiver ranks among Hall of Famers, some of the most dominant and fearsome receivers to play the game.

It’s no wonder both Allen and Diggs, a fifth-round draft pick out of Maryland in 2015, were named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in their careers.