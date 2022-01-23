Jason Wolf: Josh Allen's legendary postseason ends as Bills add '13 Seconds' to list of gut punches

“It’s disappointing right now. It hurts right now,” Allen said. “You can say it’s going to be better, we’re going to learn from this and it’s very cliché and nobody wants to hear that. But I truly believe that this unit will learn from this. We’ve got a pretty young squad. A lot of guys coming back next year. We’ve just got to use this as fuel for the fire.”

The Bills’ offense was white hot down the stretch.

Davis’ third touchdown catch, a 27-yard strike from Allen on fourth and long, concluded a 17-play, 75-yard march and gave the Bills a 29-26 lead with 1:54 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Bills receiver Gabriel Davis erupts to keep game going in gutting loss Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis became the first player in NFL history with four receiving touchdowns in a playoff game Sunday. But there was no celebration of a mark that came in a loss.

Then Mahomes connected with Tyreek Hill for a 64-yard score to put the Chiefs back on top 33-29 with 1:02 remaining.

Then Allen hit Davis again, this time from 19 yards out, to give the Bills a 36-33 lead with 13 seconds to go. Buffalo never touched the ball again.

Mahomes quickly guided the Chiefs into field goal range, then ended it on the first possession of the extra session.