Jason Wolf: Josh Allen's frustration boils over, and it should after Bills' loss to woeful Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Josh Allen compared his performance to feces – in no uncertain terms – apologized for using foul language on camera, then doubled down and said it again.

Never in his four years as the Buffalo Bills’ starting quarterback has Allen sworn during a press conference. And it’s difficult to recall another regular season defeat that affected him as much as the Bills’ stunning 9-6 loss to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field.

Allen looked like he’d been crying when he finally emerged from the visitors’ locker room to address what went wrong. He sat red-faced behind a microphone, having committed three turnovers in the second half, and with a hoarse voice attempted to explain how the highest-scoring offense in the NFL failed to find the end zone, how shoddy protection from the offensive line, an inability to run the ball and a deluge of penalties, including five personal fouls, resulted in a presumptive Super Bowl contender falling to a one-win team starting a rookie quarterback.