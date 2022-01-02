Jason Wolf: Josh Allen running offers Bills cheat code when all else fails

The last time Josh Allen ran for two touchdowns in a game, the Buffalo Bills won a laugher in Denver to clinch the AFC East championship for the first time in a generation.
A little more than a year later, the quarterback’s rushing ability wasn’t supplemental, but crucial, as the Bills clinched a playoff berth for the fourth time in five seasons.
Allen rushed for 84 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, not counting three kneel downs in victory formation, to overcome his worst passing performance as a professional and help the Bills defeat the Atlanta Falcons, 29-15, on Sunday in the snow at Highmark Stadium.
“Not every game you win is going to be pretty,” Allen said, “and that was the case today.”
Allen completed just 11 of 26 passes for 120 yards, tied a career high with three interceptions and set a career low with a passer rating of 17.0. To put that hideous number in perspective: Nathan Peterman had a passer rating of 17.9 when he threw five interceptions against the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017.
Allen’s previous career low was a 24.0 passer rating in a 16-10 loss to New England on Sept. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, a game the quarterback views as a turning point in his development. That was the last and only other time Allen has thrown three picks in a game.
Allen also managed the second-fewest passing yards in a victory in his career and his third-worst completion percentage (42.3%).
“He’s going to have days like that,” coach Sean McDermott said, “but I have full confidence in Josh Allen.”
The quarter billion-dollar franchise quarterback earned his paycheck on the ground.
Allen ran for a career high-tying two touchdowns in the first quarter, scoring on designed runs from the 1- and 4-yard lines to give the Bills a 14-2 lead. He followed Devin Singletary’s blocks on both scores and described each as “pretty easy touchdowns.”
“That’s what you get when you can run a quarterback in the red zone,” Allen said. “You get an extra blocker and it puts a lot of pressure on a defense when you do that.”
To be sure, Allen is an all-time great talent.
He became the first quarterback in NFL history to run for six or more touchdowns in each of his first four seasons, while his 31 career rushing touchdowns surpassed Fred Jackson (30) and tied Cookie Gilchrist (31) for third-most in franchise history.
Allen incredibly trails only Pro Football Hall of Fame running backs Thurman Thomas (65) and O.J. Simpson (57) for the most rushing touchdowns in franchise history.
But any thoughts he belonged in this season’s MVP conversation subsided when he tossed interceptions on three of four consecutive pass attempts, two in the second quarter and one in the third.
Two of those passes were tipped before being picked, but they allowed a mediocre team to hang around.
The Bills entered this game as two-touchdown favorites, but Atlanta scored 10 points off Allen’s first two interceptions to take a 15-14 lead into halftime.
“Josh Allen, he’s a terrific player and he extended plays,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “We got him a few times, we were able to get some turnovers, but he was able to really extend some drives with his legs.”
The Bills’ defense held the Falcons scoreless after Allen’s turnover to begin the third quarter, despite Atlanta taking over at the Buffalo 25-yard line.
Allen then led an 11-play, 80-yard touchdown drive to put the Bills on top for good. Buffalo ran the ball on 10 of those plays, with Allen scrambling three times for 30 yards and two first downs.
“He can do it all,” Singletary said. “He’ll run through you. Y’all know he’ll jump over you. And he makes guys miss. Every time he gets it, he’s making somebody miss.”
Singletary, who set career highs with 110 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries, scored from the 6-yard line to finish the drive and reclaim the lead.
He also scored from the 4-yard line to help put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter.
“In this offense, we put a lot on Josh’s plate because he’s such a special player,” center Mitch Morse said, discussing how Singletary’s impact helped Allen in the second half. “Whenever you can take something off his shoulders (it’s beneficial) because sometimes it feels like the world is on his back, right? And just run and pass, he’s the main guy.”
Allen has led the Bills in rushing yards six times this season, including in three of the previous four games. That’s less than ideal, but necessary, particularly when the Bills are in a do-or-die situation and the rushing attack flounders as it has through much of the season.
The Bills wouldn’t have been able to rally from 21 points down against Tampa Bay without the quarterback’s rushing prowess, though he hobbled out of the stadium that day with his sprained left foot in a walking boot.
Allen’s 64 rushing yards in last week’s victory at New England were likewise critical as the Bills took control of the division.
Buffalo can lock up a second consecutive AFC East title for the first time since the early 1990s and guarantee themselves at least one home playoff game by defeating the New York Jets in the regular season finale next week. Then it’s Super Bowl or bust.
“When it comes down to it,” left tackle Dion Dawkins said, “when it’s time to push all of our chips in, we have to just make sure that we’re making the right bets.”
When all else fails, the Bills can bank on Allen’s legs.