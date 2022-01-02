Jason Wolf: Josh Allen running offers Bills cheat code when all else fails

Singletary, who set career highs with 110 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries, scored from the 6-yard line to finish the drive and reclaim the lead.

He also scored from the 4-yard line to help put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter.

“In this offense, we put a lot on Josh’s plate because he’s such a special player,” center Mitch Morse said, discussing how Singletary’s impact helped Allen in the second half. “Whenever you can take something off his shoulders (it’s beneficial) because sometimes it feels like the world is on his back, right? And just run and pass, he’s the main guy.”

Allen has led the Bills in rushing yards six times this season, including in three of the previous four games. That’s less than ideal, but necessary, particularly when the Bills are in a do-or-die situation and the rushing attack flounders as it has through much of the season.

The Bills wouldn’t have been able to rally from 21 points down against Tampa Bay without the quarterback’s rushing prowess, though he hobbled out of the stadium that day with his sprained left foot in a walking boot.