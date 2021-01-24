Jason Wolf: Josh Allen reflects on game that got away: 'No doubt in my mind that we will be back'

“The way it ended doesn’t sit right with me in how chippy and ticky tack it got” Allen said. "I’m disappointed in myself that I let my emotions get to me there. That’s not how you’re supposed to play the game of football."

Allen didn’t receive much help. His receivers were largely shut down by the Kansas City defense, to the point where T.J. Yeldon had more receiving yards than Stefon Diggs for much of the game.

Cole Beasley led the Bills with seven catches for 88 yards. Diggs finished with six catches for 77 yards. John Brown was limited to two catches for 24 yards and Gabriel Davis was shut out on three targets.

Tight end Dawson Knox had six catches for 42 yards and a touchdown. Isaiah McKenzie caught the other touchdown from six yards out in the fourth quarter.

The Bills, as usual, received no support from the running game.

Allen led the team with 88 yards on seven carries. Devin Singletary offered a paltry 17 yards on six carries and two catches for nine yards, plus a drive-killing drop. Yeldon provided 15 yards on three carries and four catches for 41 yards.