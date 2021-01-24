Jason Wolf: Josh Allen reflects on game that got away: 'No doubt in my mind that we will be back'

Josh Allen’s dream matchup against Tom Brady in Super Bowl LV ended with a splash of cold water in Kansas City.
The Buffalo Bills quarterback’s remarkable third pro season came to an unsatisfying close with a 38-24 loss to the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium. The loss dashed Buffalo’s hopes of winning the first Super Bowl in franchise history and ended its deepest postseason run since 1994.
“It’s going to fuel us,” Allen said, echoing his comments after last year's wild-card playoff loss to the Houston Texans. “I’ve got no doubt in my mind that we will be back. This is a team that fought hard till the end, a team that loves each other. We’re still young. We’re only going to get better. That’s one takeaway I’ve got from this. We’re close. And the results weren’t good tonight, but I’m super proud of how our team fought the entire season and how we bonded together.”
It’s worth remembering that the Jim Kelly-led Bills lost their first trip to the AFC title game in 1988, before advancing to four consecutive Super Bowls in the early 1990s. But that’s of little solace today, as local sporting goods stores return unopened boxes of Bills Super Bowl merchandise.
The Chiefs will play the Buccaneers on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, where the Bucs will become the first team in NFL history to play a Super Bowl on their home field.
Brady led No. 5-seeded Tampa Bay to a 31-26 victory over the top-seeded Green Bay Packers in the NFC title game, advancing to the 10th Super Bowl in his illustrious career.
The NFL will play all 267 scheduled games this season, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Bills’ season lasted until the penultimate contest.
“Sometimes the farther you go, the harder it is to lose,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “It’s a learning experience for us as an organization.”
Allen completed 28 of 48 pass attempts for 287 yards, two touchdowns and an interception at the Kansas City 12-yard line, though much of that production came in garbage time. His 28 completions were second in franchise history for a playoff game behind Kelly's 31 against Dallas in the Super Bowl in 1994.
He nearly threw two more interceptions when the outcome was in doubt.
He couldn’t convert in the red zone after leading long drives to the Chiefs’ 2- and 8-yard lines, resulting in the Bills settling for field goals before halftime and in the third quarter.
And he left upset at himself after a skirmish broke out toward the end of the game when Allen was sacked and tossed the ball at the helmet of the Chiefs' Alex Okafor. Jon Feliciano and Dion Dawkins came to his defense, and multiple penalties were called.
“The way it ended doesn’t sit right with me in how chippy and ticky tack it got” Allen said. "I’m disappointed in myself that I let my emotions get to me there. That’s not how you’re supposed to play the game of football."
Allen didn’t receive much help. His receivers were largely shut down by the Kansas City defense, to the point where T.J. Yeldon had more receiving yards than Stefon Diggs for much of the game.
Cole Beasley led the Bills with seven catches for 88 yards. Diggs finished with six catches for 77 yards. John Brown was limited to two catches for 24 yards and Gabriel Davis was shut out on three targets.
Tight end Dawson Knox had six catches for 42 yards and a touchdown. Isaiah McKenzie caught the other touchdown from six yards out in the fourth quarter.
The Bills, as usual, received no support from the running game.
The Chiefs took advantage of soft defense by the Bills and baffling decisions by Sean McDermott to settle for field goals.
Allen led the team with 88 yards on seven carries. Devin Singletary offered a paltry 17 yards on six carries and two catches for nine yards, plus a drive-killing drop. Yeldon provided 15 yards on three carries and four catches for 41 yards.
The Bills raced to a 9-0 lead in the first quarter, when Tyler Bass kicked a 51-yard field goal and Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman muffed a punt, which Buffalo running back Taiwan Jones recovered on the Kansas City 3-yard line. Moments later, Allen flipped a three-yard touchdown pass to Knox. But Bass missed the extra point, an omen for the offensive struggle to come.
Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to touchdowns on their next three possessions, racing to a 21-9 lead while the Bills’ offense sputtered.
Buffalo trailed by two scores for the rest of the game.
“We try to tell him he doesn’t have to put the whole organization on his shoulders,” defensive end Jerry Hughes said about Allen. “He’s got us to where we wanted to be, so for us on defense, we’ve got to help him out.”
Allen responded by leading the Bills on an 11-play, 73-yard drive that stalled at the Kansas City 2-yard line. Bass kicked a 20-yard field goal to trim the deficit to 21-12 at halftime. He also booted a 27-yard field goal to cut it to 24-15 with about six minutes remaining in the third quarter.
But two touchdown catches by Travis Kelce, which sandwiched an Allen interception by Rashad Fenton at the Kansas City 12, ended any doubts about the outcome.
“You’ve got to put six on the board when you’re facing Pat,” Bills center Mitch Morse said.
Allen was a revelation this season, setting numerous single-season franchise records on the way to a 13-3 regular season mark, a franchise-record 501 points scored by the offense and the Bills’ first AFC East championship since 1995.
He was a bona fide NFL MVP candidate and named the Most Improved Player in the league by the Pro Football Writers of America.
And he accomplished these feats despite the challenge of virtual offseason workouts, no preseason and little time to become acquainted with Diggs, the superstar wide receiver who led the NFL in catches and receiving yards after being acquired in a trade from the Minnesota Vikings on March 16, just days after Covid-19 turned our world on its head.
The Buffalo Bills’ defense managed to keep the Kansas City Chiefs’ world-class speedsters in front of them Sunday night. It didn’t matter.
And he did it despite personal heartache.
Allen produced one of the finest games of his career a day after his grandmother passed away in November, when he completed more than 80% of his passes for a career-high-tying 415 yards and three touchdowns in a 44-34 victory against Seattle.
Allen didn’t publicize his family’s loss.
McDermott first mentioned it after the game, which led to Bills fans donating more than a million dollars in Patricia Allen’s memory to Oishei Children's Hospital.
Allen, likewise, didn’t publicize that his father, Joel, had been admitted to a hospital this month while fighting Covid-19 and pneumonia.
He nevertheless guided the Bills to eight consecutive victories and the AFC title game.
Allen’s dad, who is recovering, remained home and did not attend any of the Bills' playoff games. His mother, LaVonne, and other family and friends traveled to Kansas City.
“It was a tough adjustment this year with all the coronavirus and the testing and separating and not being able to go over teammates’ houses, and just the sacrifice that it took this year,” Allen said. “I’m super proud of what we did this year.”
An article about Allen’s Northern California roots that published on Saturday in the Los Angeles Times was accompanied by an image of framed photos hanging on a wall in the Allen family ranch in Firebaugh, Calif.
In one, the Bills’ quarterback is seen jumping over Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr, a 6-foot-5, 255-pound four-time Pro Bowler, during the Bills’ stunning 27-6 upset victory in 2018, the first NFL victory of Allen’s career.
In another photo, Allen is seen meeting Brady on the field after a game in New England.
“He’s always been a big Brady fan,” one of Allen’s longtime friends told The News last week, “so I know he wants to play Brady in the Super Bowl.”
Brady has a 6-3 record in nine Super Bowl appearances with the Patriots.
Allen is winless in three games against the Brady, never beating New England until sweeping the AFC East this season. Allen is likewise winless in two games against Mahomes.
“At the end of the day, this is our measuring stick,” McDermott said. "If you lose in the AFC Championship Game, that’s the team we’ve got to beat."