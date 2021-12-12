Jason Wolf: Josh Allen rallies Bills, but recurring issues lead to another loss

Buffalo didn’t hand the ball to a running back once in the first half. Devin Singletary finished with 52 yards on four carries.

Allen scored on an 18-yard touchdown run to cut the Bills’ deficit to 24-10 midway through the third quarter, becoming the fifth quarterback in NFL history with at least four rushing touchdowns in four consecutive seasons.

Plays that shaped the game: Mixup on final play foils Bills' defensive turnaround In the second half, the Bills held the Bucs to 110 yards, including just 44 on the ground. But the turnaround went for naught.

Allen also has 20 career games with a rushing and passing touchdown, the second-most by an NFL quarterback in his first four seasons, behind only Cam Newton (24).

“Josh is one of the toughest competitors, one of the most resilient football players and people I've been around,” center Mitch Morse said. “Never seen him point a finger except at himself. A guy you can rally around, a guy who's in pain. I mean, you saw the pain he was in and he was still asking for QB runs, still asking to put it on his back and when you have a guy like that step into a huddle, you're so prideful of having a quarterback like that. You want to do everything in your power to help him lead our team down the field.”