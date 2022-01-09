Jason Wolf: Josh Allen not satisfied with back-to-back division titles, but we should appreciate Bills' feat

Josh Allen isn’t satisfied with back-to-back AFC East championships.

But as the Buffalo Bills’ franchise quarterback raced around the perimeter of the field, slapping hands with every fan he could, he walked the line between appreciating what he has while striving for more.

Observations: Bills clinch second straight AFC East title behind dominant defensive effort The Bills held the Jets to just four first downs, setting a franchise record. It was also the fewest allowed by any NFL team since 1998. The Bills also allowed just 53 net yards, which is the second fewest in franchise history.

“Nobody at the end of careers looks back and really figures out how many times you won your division,” Allen said. “I think the main goal is the Super Bowl, and winning the division just gives you an opportunity to do that. That’s really our focus. It’s great, it’s fine. The hats and shirts are cool, but at the end of the day, we’ve got a lot more work to do.”

The Bills dispatched the New York Jets 27-10 on Sunday at Highmark Stadium, winning consecutive division titles for the first time since the 1990 and ’91 seasons and clinching at home for the first time since 1995. It’s a momentous occasion worth celebrating, a rare accomplishment.

But it won’t mean much without another deep playoff run, because after reaching the AFC championship game last season and returning nearly the entire roster and coaching staff, those are the expectations. And they were established from the start.