Jason Wolf: Josh Allen leads seven TD drives as Bills obliterate Patriots, serve notice to NFL

Somebody call the Guinness Book of World Records.
On one of the coldest nights in franchise history, the Buffalo Bills and nearly 70,000 fans staged what might have been the grandest exorcism in human history.
Josh Allen led touchdown drives on each of Buffalo’s first seven possessions, shredding the New England Patriots’ second-ranked scoring defense and slaying a demon that haunted them for a generation.
The two-time reigning AFC East champion Bills obliterated the No. 6-seeded Patriots, 47-17, on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The No. 3-seeded Bills are the first team in the Super Bowl era to score a touchdown on each of their first seven drives of a playoff game, according to ESPN Stats & Information. No team had scored on more than four consecutive possessions to open a playoff game.
The Bills’ scoring drives spanned 70, 80, 81, 89, 58, 77 and 39 yards, the first four staking Buffalo to a 27-3 lead at halftime. The next one gave the Bills a commanding 33-3 advantage, the largest postseason deficit in Bill Belichick’s illustrious career. Then it was 40-10, then 47-10, and the packed house, on its feet, danced and swayed and cheered and hugged as the Death Star imploded in spectacular fashion.
Josh Allen completed 21 of 25 passes for 308 yards, five touchdowns, no interceptions and a 157.6 passer rating. His five passing touchdowns set a Bills playoff franchise record, surpassing the mark previously shared by Jim Kelly and Frank Reich.
Allen also ran for 66 yards on six carries. He has four career playoff games with at least 250 passing yards and at least 50 rushing yards. No other player in the Super Bowl era has more than two.
Buffalo tight end Dawson Knox caught the first two touchdown passes, becoming the first Bills player to catch multiple scores in a playoff game since Bill Brooks in a 29-23 divisional loss to Los Angeles Raiders on Jan. 15, 1994. That game, coincidentally, was the coldest in franchise history. The temperature was zero degrees at kickoff, with the wind chill a vicious minus-32 degrees.
It was a relatively balmy 5 degrees at kickoff on Saturday night, with a “real feel” of minus-5 and sub-zero wind chills, though the flags atop the goalposts were as limp and lifeless as the Patriots.
Devin Singletary ran for two more scores, becoming the first Bills player to rush for multiple touchdowns in a playoff game since Antowain Smith in a 22-16 loss on Jan. 8, 2000, at Tennessee.
The Music City Miracle kicked off the Bills’ epic 17-year playoff drought and ushered in the Patriots' two decades of dominance. But there would be no gut-wrenching comeback Saturday night.
Mac Jones was picked off on the Patriots’ first possession of each half, first by Micah Hyde in the end zone, then by Levi Wallace near midfield, which led to Emmanuel Sanders’ first career playoff touchdown, which gave the Bills a 30-point cushion.
The Bills became the only team in NFL playoff history to not try a field attempt or punt, fail on fourth down or turn the ball over.
The offensive eruption was in stark contrast to the Bills’ last game against the Patriots in Orchard Park, that strange and embarrassing 14-10 loss on "Monday Night Football" in early December, when New England ran for 222 yards on 46 carries and Jones attempted only three passes because of the intense, sustained winds off Lake Erie.
The Bills reassumed control of the AFC East weeks later by defeating the Patriots 33-21 on the day after Christmas in New England. It was part of a four-game winning streak to close the regular season, as Buffalo secured its second consecutive division championship for the first time since the 1990 and ’91 seasons.
While the Bills hosted two playoff games last season, their wild-card and divisional-round victories against Baltimore and Indianapolis, respectively, were limited to about 7,000 fans because of Covid-19 restrictions, which made Saturday night’s playoff atmosphere a first for every player on the roster.
Buffalo hadn’t hosted a home playoff game with a packed house in more than a quarter century, since a wild-card loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 28, 1996.
That was Kelly’s final game, the end of an era.
Jerry Hughes, the longest tenured member of the current roster, was 8 years old.
Allen was an infant.
Kelly and fellow Bills great Thurman Thomas hyped the crowd before kickoff Saturday, the former franchise quarterback donning an Allen jersey while the all-time rushing leader rocked Singletary’s number.
Belichick has coached New England in a whopping 42 playoff games, winning six Super Bowls, but his Patriots had never been a road team in the wild-card round until Saturday night.
New England had played in the wild-card round just four times in the last 21 years, each of those games at home after winning the division. They went 2-2 in those games, and had been mediocre outside of Foxborough, Mass., going just 4-4 in playoff games on the road. Make that 4-5.
The Bills could return for an encore performance next weekend, should No. 7 Pittsburgh defeat No. 2 Kansas City on Sunday. If the Steelers beat the Chiefs, the Bills get to host a divisional round playoff game against the No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals and second-year quarterback Joe Burrow next weekend in Orchard Park.
A Chiefs victory means the Bills are heading to Kansas City, which wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world. The Bills have been built to depose the two-time reigning AFC champions and defeated the Chiefs 38-20 on Oct. 10 at Arrowhead Stadium.