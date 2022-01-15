Jason Wolf: Josh Allen leads seven TD drives as Bills obliterate Patriots, serve notice to NFL

Allen also ran for 66 yards on six carries. He has four career playoff games with at least 250 passing yards and at least 50 rushing yards. No other player in the Super Bowl era has more than two.

Buffalo tight end Dawson Knox caught the first two touchdown passes, becoming the first Bills player to catch multiple scores in a playoff game since Bill Brooks in a 29-23 divisional loss to Los Angeles Raiders on Jan. 15, 1994. That game, coincidentally, was the coldest in franchise history. The temperature was zero degrees at kickoff, with the wind chill a vicious minus-32 degrees.

It was a relatively balmy 5 degrees at kickoff on Saturday night, with a “real feel” of minus-5 and sub-zero wind chills, though the flags atop the goalposts were as limp and lifeless as the Patriots.

Devin Singletary ran for two more scores, becoming the first Bills player to rush for multiple touchdowns in a playoff game since Antowain Smith in a 22-16 loss on Jan. 8, 2000, at Tennessee.

The Music City Miracle kicked off the Bills’ epic 17-year playoff drought and ushered in the Patriots' two decades of dominance. But there would be no gut-wrenching comeback Saturday night.