Jason Wolf: Josh Allen leads seven TD drives as Bills obliterate Patriots, destroy Death Star

The Bills’ defense finished the season ranked No. 1 in the NFL in total yards, passing yards and points allowed, despite no players on that side of the ball being named to the Pro Bowl. Both starting safeties were named All-Pro; Jordan Poyer to the first team and Hyde to the second team.

“It’s always hard to play a team three times,” Hyde said, “and to get a win in the first round of the playoffs at home is big, is huge. Obviously, it didn’t matter who we played. We were going to try to come out and dominate. But I think it’s big for the people in this community and the people around here to be a part of that game against that opponent, just because we know the history and what’s happened for the last 20-plus years.”

While the Bills hosted two playoff games last season, their wild-card and divisional-round victories against Baltimore and Indianapolis, respectively, were limited to about 7,000 fans because of Covid-19 restrictions, which made Saturday night’s playoff atmosphere a first for every player on the roster.

Buffalo hadn’t hosted a home playoff game with a packed house in more than a quarter century, since a wild-card loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 28, 1996.