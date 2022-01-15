Jason Wolf: Josh Allen leads seven TD drives as Bills obliterate Patriots, destroy Death Star

Somebody call the Guinness Book of World Records.
On one of the coldest nights in franchise history, the Buffalo Bills and nearly 70,000 fans staged what might have been the grandest exorcism in human history.
Josh Allen led touchdown drives on each of Buffalo’s first seven possessions, shredding the New England Patriots’ second-ranked scoring defense and slaying a demon that haunted them for a generation.
The two-time reigning AFC East champion Bills obliterated the No. 6-seeded Patriots, 47-17, on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium, becoming the only team in NFL history to not attempt a field goal, punt or commit a turnover in a single game. The No. 3-seeded Bills are the first team in the Super Bowl era to score a touchdown on each of their first seven drives of a playoff game, according to ESPN Stats & Information. No team had scored a touchdown on more than four consecutive possessions to start a playoff game.
The Bills’ scoring drives spanned 70, 80, 81, 89, 58, 77 and 39 yards, the first four staking Buffalo to a 27-3 lead at halftime. The next one gave the Bills a commanding 33-3 advantage, the largest postseason deficit in Bill Belichick’s illustrious career. Then it was 40-10, then 47-10, and the packed house, on its feet, danced and swayed and cheered and hugged as the Death Star imploded in spectacular fashion.
“It’s a great day for the fanbase, for us as Buffalo Bills players and as an organization…” Pro Bowl left tackle Dion Dawkins said. “Of course, it’s a deeper feeling that the times have definitely changed.”
Allen completed a career-high 84% of his passes (21 of 25) for 308 yards, five touchdowns, no interceptions and a 157.6 passer rating. He also ran for 66 yards on six carries.
The quarter billion-dollar franchise quarterback threw more touchdowns than incompletions, and his five passing scores set a Bills playoff record, surpassing the mark previously shared by Jim Kelly and Frank Reich.
Allen is the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least 300 yards, five touchdowns and run for at least 60 yards in a playoff game. He’s recorded four career playoff games with at least 250 passing yards and at least 50 rushing yards. No other player in the Super Bowl era has more than two.
“It’s not often a coach can enjoy the last six minutes of a game and kind of look up in the stands and see the fans enjoying it, at home,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said, “and I’m happy for them more than anything. … There’s a lot of hard-working people in this community that get up every morning, pack their lunch and go to work and so I’m glad to see that they can enjoy something like that.”
Buffalo tight end Dawson Knox caught the first two touchdown passes, becoming the first Bills player to catch multiple scores in a playoff game since Bill Brooks in a 29-23 divisional victory against Los Angeles Raiders on Jan. 15, 1994. That game, coincidentally, was the coldest in franchise history. The temperature was zero degrees at kickoff, with the wind chill a vicious minus-32 degrees.
It was a relatively balmy 7 degrees at kickoff on Saturday night, with a wind chill of minus-5, though the flags atop the goalposts were as limp and lifeless as the Patriots.
Devin Singletary ran for two more scores, giving him eight touchdowns in the last five games. He is the first Bills player to rush for multiple touchdowns in a playoff game since Antowain Smith in a 22-16 loss on Jan. 8, 2000, at Tennessee.
The Music City Miracle kicked off the Bills’ epic 17-year playoff drought and ushered in the Patriots' two decades of dominance. But there would be no gut-wrenching comeback Saturday night.
“It seems like we could have done anything we wanted to out there,” Knox said, “and that’s just a testament to how hard everyone works, just doing their 1/11th. … With the way Josh played tonight, maybe we should play every game when it's negative-10.”
Mac Jones was picked off on the Patriots’ first possession of each half, first by Micah Hyde in the end zone, then by Levi Wallace near midfield, which led to Emmanuel Sanders’ first career playoff touchdown, a 34-yard grab that gave the Bills a 30-point cushion.
Gabriel Davis added a 19-yard touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter and offensive tackle Tommy Doyle finished the onslaught with a 1-yard touchdown catch with about 8½ minutes to play.
“I’m sick for Emmanuel Sanders because he’s played 100 years in this league and tonight was his first playoff touchdown,” Allen laughed. “Tommy Doyle plays one game and has a touchdown and he’s a freakin’ lineman.”
The offensive eruption was in stark contrast to the Bills’ last game against the Patriots in Orchard Park, that strange and embarrassing 14-10 loss on "Monday Night Football" in early December, when New England ran for 222 yards on 46 carries and Jones attempted only three passes because of the intense, sustained winds off Lake Erie.
The Bills reassumed control of the AFC East weeks later by defeating the Patriots 33-21 on the day after Christmas in New England. It was part of a four-game winning streak to close the regular season, as Buffalo secured its second consecutive division championship for the first time since the 1990 and ’91 seasons.
The Bills’ defense finished the season ranked No. 1 in the NFL in total yards, passing yards and points allowed, despite no players on that side of the ball being named to the Pro Bowl. Both starting safeties were named All-Pro; Jordan Poyer to the first team and Hyde to the second team.
“It’s always hard to play a team three times,” Hyde said, “and to get a win in the first round of the playoffs at home is big, is huge. Obviously, it didn’t matter who we played. We were going to try to come out and dominate. But I think it’s big for the people in this community and the people around here to be a part of that game against that opponent, just because we know the history and what’s happened for the last 20-plus years.”
While the Bills hosted two playoff games last season, their wild-card and divisional-round victories against Baltimore and Indianapolis, respectively, were limited to about 7,000 fans because of Covid-19 restrictions, which made Saturday night’s playoff atmosphere a first for every player on the roster.
Buffalo hadn’t hosted a home playoff game with a packed house in more than a quarter century, since a wild-card loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 28, 1996.
That was Kelly’s final game, the end of an era.
Jerry Hughes, the longest tenured member of the current roster, was 8 years old.
Allen was an infant.
Kelly and fellow Bills great Thurman Thomas hyped the crowd before kickoff Saturday, the former franchise quarterback donning an Allen jersey while the all-time rushing leader rocked Singletary’s number.
Belichick has coached New England in a whopping 42 playoff games, winning six Super Bowls, but his Patriots had never been a road team in the wild-card round until Saturday night.
New England had played in the wild-card round just four times in the last 21 years, each of those games at home after winning the division. They went 2-2 in those games, and had been mediocre outside of Foxborough, Mass., going just 4-4 in playoff games on the road. Make that 4-5.
“You definitely feel it, just in the locker room, just in the community and everything, based on the past, the history between Buffalo and New England,” Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds said. “It’s amazing. Those are the type of games that you wish for. Those are the type of games that we grew up wanting to be in. And just to have that playoff atmosphere, that made it 10 times better, in front of our fans. It was loud out there. They bring it each and every game.”
The Bills could return for an encore performance next weekend, should No. 7 Pittsburgh defeat No. 2 Kansas City on Sunday. If the Steelers beat the Chiefs, the Bills get to host a divisional round playoff game against the No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals and second-year quarterback Joe Burrow in Orchard Park.
A Chiefs victory means the Bills are heading to Kansas City, which wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world. The Bills have been built to depose the two-time reigning AFC champions and defeated the Chiefs 38-20 on Oct. 10 at Arrowhead Stadium.
Of course, All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White was healthy for that game, and Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs had yet to find their stride.
But after putting an end to one era, why not another?
Who’s going to stop these Buffalo Bills?
If they play like this, nobody.