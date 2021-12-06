Jason Wolf: Josh Allen gets no help as Bills lose to Patriots, fall from thick of AFC playoff race

The schedule makers did the Bills no favors by waiting until December for both games against New England. The delay allowed Jones more than three months to get comfortable in his transition from Alabama to the pros. And the Patriots had been humming along nicely.

"We gotta play better," Allen said. "It’s no secret, but everything is still in front of us. We get to control our own destiny. We have to find ways to win games and start stacking them and that starts with the next one. ...

"I’m very confident in our guys. We have great leaders, true professionals. I think we'll get things rolling. Actually, I know for a fact we will because of the guys we have."

New England entered the game on a six-game winning streak, outscoring their opponents by nearly 25 points per game. They remain undefeated in six road games this season, a remarkable accomplishment with a rookie quarterback at the helm.

Ben Roethlisberger and Dak Prescott were the only other rookies since 1950 to win their first five road contests, according to the Elias. Both of their teams not only won their divisions but secured the top seed in the playoffs.

The Patriots are back on top and well on their way to doing the same.

