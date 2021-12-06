Jason Wolf: Josh Allen gets no help as Bills lose to Patriots, fall from thick of AFC playoff race

This game was the reason the Buffalo Bills drafted Josh Allen.
The big arm, suitable for cannon blasts through the biting wind. The big hands, making it easier to grip the pigskin in wet and frigid conditions. The mobility, to elude rushers to buy time to throw and the wheels to take off, gobbling chunks of yardage on the ground, when necessary.
The Buffalo Bills' 14-10 loss to the New England Patriots on Monday night was overshadowed by weather, weather and more weather.
Then they built a team around him that can’t run the ball or stop the run.
The Bills’ quarter-billion dollar franchise quarterback, the runner-up for the NFL MVP award last season, did all he could to will Buffalo back into the thick of the AFC playoff race. But Allen received little help from teammates on either side of the ball, as the Bills fizzled in a playoff atmosphere against the one-dimensional New England Patriots, losing 14-10 on Monday Night Football at wind-whipped Highmark Stadium.
"I don't know if it affected us too much, a throw here or there," Allen said of the weather. "But that's why I'm here, to play in these conditions. We've got to find a way."
The Patriots (9-4), winners of seven consecutive games, have tightened their grip on first place in the AFC East and own the best record in the conference, a half-game ahead of Tennessee, Baltimore and Kansas City, with five weeks remaining in the regular season. The Bills (7-5) are now a game-and-a-half back.
The Bills have just a 28% chance of winning the AFC East and hosting at least one playoff game, according to odds via the New York Times. Forget about the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye. They have a 50% chance of earning a wild-card berth and a 22% chance of missing the playoffs altogether.
The remaining schedule includes Sunday's visit to Tampa Bay for a matchup against Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers; a home game against Carolina; a rematch against the Patriots in Foxborough the day after Christmas; and home games against Atlanta and the New York Jets.
But there’s little reason to believe the Bills can turn this season around.
With sustained winds around 30 mph and gusts exceeding 40 mph, the Patriots attempted just one pass through three quarters and nevertheless ran roughshod against a Bills rush defense that had no excuses, with middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds healthy and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei returning from the Reserve/Covid-19 list.
New England piled up 222 rushing yards on 46 carries, while rookie quarterback Mac Jones didn’t attempt his second pass until late in the fourth quarter. He finished 2 of 3 for 19 yards.
The toss sweep out of “heavy personnel” was the bread-and-butter play of the New England Patriots’ game plan on a blustery night in Orchard Park.
Allen was 15 of 30 for 145 yards, a touchdown and a fumble, though that was more on Matt Breida failing to secure a handoff. Allen also led the Bills with 39 rushing yards on six carries.
Dawson Knox had two drive-killing drops. Stefon Diggs dropped a deep ball in the end zone.
Allen noted the Bills were 1 for 4 in the red zone. "I take that very personally," he said.
Allen scrambled for 21 yards, the Bills’ longest run of the day, on their penultimate possession, helping to set up first-and-goal on the 6. But they came away with no points after Tyler Bass’ 33-yard field goal attempt sailed wide right.
The Bills still had a chance to win the game, driving from their own 25 to the New England 13-yard line with 2:15 to play. Then a Knox false start turned third-and-9 into third-and-14. Allen dodged two tacklers and threw incomplete. His fourth-down pass was knocked down by Myles Bryant.
The Patriots had won 11 consecutive AFC East titles and 16 of the previous 17 until the Bills triumphed last season. Buffalo hadn't won the division since 1995.
No team other than New England has won the AFC East in consecutive seasons since the Bills won four in a row from 1988 to '91.
The Bills had been dominant against the rest of the division over the last two years.
Buffalo had won its last nine games against AFC East opponents since the meaningless 2019 regular season finale against the New York Jets, when the Bills were locked into a wild-card matchup at Houston.
A 10th consecutive victory would have tied a franchise record set from 1990 to ‘91.
And Allen had played his best on the NFL’s marquee regular season stage.
The Bills’ quarterback threw for at least 300 yards and three touchdowns in each of his previous three games on Monday Night Football, joining Drew Brees as the only quarterbacks to produce those statistics in three consecutive Monday night games, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
Buffalo was coming off a decisive, nationally-televised win in New Orleans, but had alternated wins and losses since defeating Kansas City in prime time on Oct. 10 at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Bills dropped the following game at Tennessee 34-31 on Monday Night Football when the offensive line failed to generate enough push and Allen slipped on an attempted quarterback sneak on fourth and inches at the 3-yard line.
Since then, the Bills beat Miami at home on Halloween, then fell 9-6 at lowly Jacksonville.
They clobbered the New York Jets, then got stomped at home by Indianapolis.
They slaughtered New Orleans, despite a sloppy performance, on Thanksgiving in the Superdome.
And then came the Patriots.
The schedule makers did the Bills no favors by waiting until December for both games against New England. The delay allowed Jones more than three months to get comfortable in his transition from Alabama to the pros. And the Patriots had been humming along nicely.
"We gotta play better," Allen said. "It’s no secret, but everything is still in front of us. We get to control our own destiny. We have to find ways to win games and start stacking them and that starts with the next one. ...
"I’m very confident in our guys. We have great leaders, true professionals. I think we'll get things rolling. Actually, I know for a fact we will because of the guys we have."
New England entered the game on a six-game winning streak, outscoring their opponents by nearly 25 points per game. They remain undefeated in six road games this season, a remarkable accomplishment with a rookie quarterback at the helm.
Ben Roethlisberger and Dak Prescott were the only other rookies since 1950 to win their first five road contests, according to the Elias. Both of their teams not only won their divisions but secured the top seed in the playoffs.
The Patriots are back on top and well on their way to doing the same.