Jason Wolf: It's OK, Bills Mafia, to root for Tom Brady to win the Super Bowl

What you are about to read might make you sick to your stomach.

But it might also help you come to terms with a harsh truth.

It’s OK, Bills Mafia, to root for Tom Brady to win the Super Bowl. Make no mistake. No one is saying you should. But if you are already leaning in that direction and conflicted and trying to come to grips with this strange feeling, there are a few ways to explain/justify this train of thought. So, let’s try to understand how this could have happened.

Let’s make some sense out of why you, someone who has hated Brady with every fiber of your being for 20 years, might pull for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to upset the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

1. It’s the best story

Brady, 43, is playing in the Super Bowl for an unprecedented 10th time in 21 seasons and is looking for his seventh ring. That’s beyond incredible, but even more so, considering he’s made it back in his first season since his divorce from the New England Patriots, with virtually all new teammates, a new coach and despite the Covid-19 pandemic wiping out offseason workouts and the preseason.