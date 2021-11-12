Jason Wolf: How my love for Josh's Jaqs led to a Flutie Flakes revelation

“I think it’s good,” Allen said. “Obviously, I wanted (a name) kind of like Flutie Flakes. I wanted the Josh’s Jaqs, the alliteration there. I grew up eating Apple Jacks all the time and to kind of play off of that and have it red and blue, that’s cool.”

What's your favorite cereal?

Flutie didn’t know Allen had his own cereal.

“See, now, I’m going to take a percentage,” Flutie said, laughing. “Right after we did the Flutie Flakes thing, Kurt Warner came out with a box, there were a handful of guys. And now a lot of them have done it. And it’s like, ‘Damn. We should have somehow copyrighted this where I get a kickback.’ But that’s great. I love it. And if nothing else, it’s great for Josh, it’s great for the team, it’s great marketing, it’s fun.”

The sale of Flutie Flakes benefitted the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism, which the quarterback created in honor of his son.

The nonprofit has raised more than $15 million for charity.

Flutie said the idea for Flutie Flakes was hatched in 1998, after his second season with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.