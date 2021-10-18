Jason Wolf: How does a Bills team with so many weapons keep coming up short in red zone?

A week after clobbering the Kansas City Chiefs in a nationally televised prime-time game, avenging a loss in last year’s regular season and the AFC championship game, the Bills attempted to continue the revenge tour in Music City after being embarrassed on this field a year ago.

Tennessee dealt Buffalo its first loss of the season in 2020, thrashing the Bills 42-16 in a nationally televised Tuesday night game after the Titans’ Covid-19 outbreak wreaked havoc on the schedule.

The Bills always offer up a good deal of coachspeak about how they take their games one week at a time and how last season has no bearing on this season.

And while that’s true, the performance last week changed the national narrative. It was a symbolic passing of the torch from the two-time reigning AFC champions to the Bills, the new favorite to represent the conference in the Super Bowl.

The loss to the Titans shouldn’t change that, but it was also more than a simple regular season game in Week 6.

NFL players are an ultracompetitive bunch, and the Bills returned virtually all their starters and coaches from a year ago. They do well to keep this in-house, but they remembered all too well what happened last year in Kansas City, just like they remembered being embarrassed in Tennessee.