Jason Wolf: 'He's our guy. He's our MVP.' Bills QB Josh Allen rediscovers elite form

Allen led the Bills on a pair of field goal drives before intermission, the first one disappointing, as they reached the Washington 3-yard line. But the second was a work of art, a testament to Allen and the offense as much as the coaching staff for being smart and aggressive.

The Bills took over at their own 20-yard line with a 24-14 lead, 26 seconds remaining in the half and all three timeouts.

And they came out firing.

“That’s the offense we know and love,” safety Micah Hyde said.

Stefon Diggs stepped out of bounds after a 13-yard gain.

Beasley picked up 22 yards, and the Bills called their first timeout.

They used their second after Diggs gained another 11, getting pushed out of bounds at the Washington 34 with six seconds to go.

“That type of trust that you have in your offense, we feel that,” Allen said. “When coach is allowing us to go out there and be us, it’s a good feeling.”

Allen then hit Dawson Knox for five yards.

The tight end stepped out of bounds with 2 seconds left, allowing Tyler Bass to drill a 48-yard field goal for a 27-14 lead as time expired.