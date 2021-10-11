Jason Wolf: Dawson Knox breaks out as Bills thump Chiefs; Buffalo now team to beat in AFC

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Knox’s five touchdown catches are not only the most among all NFL tight ends this season, but he’s just one short of Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams, who leads the league with six.

Only three other NFL players have caught five touchdowns this season, all of them wide receivers: DK Metcalf, Cooper Kupp and Ja'Marr Chase.

Rob Gronkowski is next in line among tight ends with four scores, followed by Dalton Schultz and Kelce with three.

As unstoppable as the Kansas City offense has looked the last few seasons, its defense has never been more abysmal.

The Chiefs ended the first month of the season ranked 31st out of 32 teams in points allowed, having surrendered an average of 31.3 points per game.

The Bills had 31 points on the board by midway through the third quarter, delivering a dagger courtesy of Micah Hyde’s first career pick six, a 25-yard return to give Buffalo a 31-13 advantage.

The Bills, meanwhile, entered game with league's best scoring defense, allowing an average of 11 points per game, including shutouts in two of their last three contests. But those games were against backup quarterbacks in Miami's Jacoby Brissett, Washington's Taylor Heinicke and Houston's Davis Mills.