Jason Wolf: Can Bills win rematch with Patriots, run the table to repeat as AFC East champs?

“These last two weeks have been hard,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “We’ve got a lot of competitive guys in that locker room and they want to win, and to come up short the last two weeks, against two good football teams, especially with a chance to win it in the fourth quarter, those are tough. So hopefully, down the stretch we will have learned from those situations and gotten better as a football team.”

A victory at New England would give the Bills the inside track to the division title, with their final two games at home against the Atlanta Falcons (6-7) and New York Jets (3-10). The Bills and Pats would be tied atop the division, and would have split the season series, but Buffalo would have the tiebreaker based on division record.

A loss would leave the Bills hoping for a wild-card berth.

The Patriots finish the regular season with a home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-11) and a road trip to take on the Miami Dolphins (6-7).

