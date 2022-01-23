Jason Wolf: Bills were 13 seconds away from hosting AFC title game, but couldn't stop Chiefs

The Bills lost their next two games, at home against the Patriots in a relentless windstorm and on the road at Tampa, where they rallied from a 21-point halftime deficit to force overtime before falling to Tom Brady and the reigning Super Bowl champions. That performance steeled their resolve.

Buffalo won its next four games, including a victory in New England, and closed the regular season by celebrating a second consecutive AFC East championship, capturing back-to-back division titles for the first time since the 1990 and ’91 seasons.

The Bills followed that feat by eviscerating the New England Patriots 47-17 last weekend in the first home playoff game with a full crowd in a generation.

Allen led the epic beatdown, guiding Buffalo to seven touchdowns in seven drives as the Bills became the first team in NFL history to not punt, attempt a field goal or commit a turnover in a single game.

Against Kansas City, Allen and the Bills’ offense continued where they left off.

The Bills were aggressive from the start, a welcome change after they were doomed by settling for field goals in last year’s conference title game.