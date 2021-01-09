Jason Wolf: Bills thwart Colts with goal line stand, knock down Hail Mary

The Indianapolis Colts were down to their final play.

Fourth down, four seconds on the clock, 47 yards from the goal line, and Micah Hyde couldn’t help but think about the “Hail Murray.”

The Buffalo Bills safety didn’t fixate on how the football hung in the air for what seemed like an eternity, or how he and Jordan Poyer and Tre’Davious White somehow let DeAndre Hopkins catch that game-winning touchdown in the final seconds in Week 10 in Arizona, or how that gut punch before the bye disrupted what may have otherwise been a 10-game winning streak to close the regular season. But it was in the forefront of his mind, just like everyone else, as he backed up into the end zone.

“I said, ‘There ain’t no way this is happening again,’ ” Hyde explained. “And I got a running start to go up and hit it. Looking back, I wish I would done that in AZ, but hey, you learn something new, you win some, you lose some, and when you lose you learn along the way, so I was able to do that.”