Jason Wolf: Bills take control of AFC East with season-defining victory at New England

Beating the Patriots, who have lost two in a row, saved the season.

“We continue to learn lessons with … a young football team and young leadership group,” McDermott said. “It’s hard to follow up a season like last year with a similar season the next year. That’s part of the challenge, and so I’m just very proud of the way the guys have persevered and the leadership group has stepped up.”

The Bills looked like the title contender they were widely expected to be from the jump, holding the Patriots without a first down on their opening possession, which was punctuated by Ed Oliver sacking Mac Jones to force a punt.

Buffalo then scored a touchdown on its first drive, with McDermott choosing to go for it on fourth-and-2 from the 3-yard line, rather than settling for a short field goal in the red zone, as has become standard practice.

Allen, who had plenty of time to sit in the pocket and survey the field, hit McKenzie for the score, giving Buffalo a 7-0 lead. The 13-play, 61-yard drive lasted nearly seven minutes.