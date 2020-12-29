Jason Wolf: Bills sweep Patriots, and Belichick can't do anything about it

“Everybody put up a picture of their victory drink of what they were drinking at that point in time, and it was pretty special for all the guys. When they accomplish things like this, obviously it brings up a lot of memories for us, but to see this group, this young group come together like they have, man, it’s been special to watch it. I’ll tell you that.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

It had been nearly as long since the Bills last swept the Patriots – almost 21 years to the day.

From 2000 through last season, the Patriots went 35-5 against Buffalo on the way to winning 17 division championships and six Super Bowls. But the Patriots just aren’t the Patriots without Brady.

Bills coach Sean McDermott wanted no part of any discussion about a "changing of the guard" or "exorcising demons." A New England reporter tried to compare the Bills' victories to what happened in 2004 between the Red Sox and Yankees.

Report Card: Bills were aggressive from start to finish in burying Patriots Jay Skurski weighs in with his grades on the Buffalo Bills' 38-9 victory over the New England Patriots on Monday night at Gillette Stadium.

"Good try. I appreciate that," McDermott said with a smile. "It’s one win. We have a lot of respect for the team up here and the coaches."

But McDermott did allow that he appreciated an embrace and the kind words from Belichick after the game.

"Pretty cool," McDermott said. "He’s a legend in terms of what he’s able to do and I’m humbled by it."