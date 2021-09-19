Jason Wolf: Bills still the team to beat in AFC East; thrash Dolphins without Josh Allen at his best

'It’s life': Running back Zack Moss navigates ups and downs in Bills win The day after his aunt's funeral, Zack Moss ran for two fourth-quarter touchdowns in the Buffalo Bills' 35-0 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Allen’s unnerving 5-yard touchdown strike to Diggs made it 14-0 midway through the first quarter before the offense petered out, managing just 30 more yards the rest of the half.

“We’ve got some stuff to work on. We really do,” Allen said. “And myself, just trying to find a rhythm early on. But hats off to our guys up front and our running backs for establishing a run game early. That helps us out so much.”

Buffalo led just 14-0 at intermission.

“It’s a long game, so that’s the approach and the mentality you have to have as a coach and a player and a team, collectively,” McDermott said. “But I did like the start. I could feel them in pregame. I could feel they were ready. And give credit to our guys. They put in a really good week of work and, more importantly, the focus and the mindset. We’ve got to take that hungry and humble approach, as we always talk about around here.”

Allen opened the second half with an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, hitting Cole Beasley for 22 yards, Emmanuel Sanders for 13 and capping it with an eight-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox to put the Bills ahead 21-0.

Observations: Defense turns in a dominant performance in laugher over Miami It was apparent from the very first play that the Buffalo Bills’ defense came to play Sunday, finishing with six sacks and forcing two turnovers (the special teams forced another) in a 35-0 win over Miami.