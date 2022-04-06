Jason Wolf: Bills sign Diggs, Sabres offer hope, Bandits soar, Bisons begin – oh, what a beautiful morning

What a beautiful morning in Western New York.

Buffalo Bills fans awoke early Wednesday to news the team signed Stefon Diggs for what might be the rest of his career, securing the star wide receiver with a reported four-year, $96 million extension, on top of the two seasons remaining on his previous contract, keeping him here through the 2027 season.

General Manager Brandon Beane was always going to find a way to take care of Diggs. There was never a chance he was being shopped, contrary to whatever Doug Whaley thought. There’s a reason why he’s the former GM.

Add the recent signing of Von Miller to the NFL’s No. 1-ranked defense, and Josh Allen blossoming into one of the best, most exciting young quarterbacks in the NFL, and the Bills are not only Super Bowl favorites this year, but their championship window should remain wide open for years to come.

The ever-looming threat the franchise might relocate has been erased now that the team, state and county have agreed to finance a $1.4 billion stadium in Orchard Park. Final approval from state and county legislators will officially end decades of speculation.

The Sabres, as my colleague Jay Skurski notes, have hope for the first time in forever. They’re going to miss the playoffs for an 11th consecutive season but aren’t going out without a fight, posting an 8-2-3 record since defeating Jack Eichel in his return with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The heady stretch also includes a decisive victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs in an outdoor game at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ont.; a victory against the Nashville Predators when Rick Jeanneret’s banner was raised to the rafters; and Tuesday night's triumph against the Carolina Hurricanes, which reside in first place in the Metro Division.

Defenseman Owen Power, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NHL draft, could join the team as soon as next week after finishing his career at Michigan in the Frozen Four.

The Bandits are the best team in the National Lacrosse League, with a 13-2 record and playoff berth secured. They’re undefeated at home and have scored 210 goals, 36 more than the league’s second most potent offense.

Mark Schmidt agreed to remain the men’s basketball coach at St. Bonaventure, reportedly spurning a substantial raise offered by Massachusetts, and then led the Bonnies to the NIT semifinals at Madison Square Garden.

The Bisons opened the season with a victory on Tuesday in front of more than 10,000 fans at Sahlen Field, a return to normalcy after the 2020 season was canceled and much of last year was spent playing home games in Trenton, N.J., with the Triple-A club displaced by the parent Toronto Blue Jays.

The temperature approached 60 degrees, a prelude of what’s to come with Buffalo’s magical summer weather on the way.

I walked my dog without wearing a coat.

Oh, what a beautiful morning.

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.