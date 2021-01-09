Jason Wolf: Bills' Micah Hyde knocks down Hail Mary, says ‘no way this is happening again’

The Bills (14-3) allowed 472 yards of total offense, the second-highest total this season. They didn’t officially force a turnover, nor did they record a sack.

But the defense rose to the occasion when it mattered most.

Indianapolis drove into Buffalo territory on each of its first six possessions, excluding a kneel down to end the first half, making it all the way to the 15-, 4- and 1-yard line on three of them, yet had just 10 points to show for it because of a missed field goal and goal line stand. The Colts converted just 2 of 5 trips into the red zone into touchdowns.

“I think the turning point of the game was that fourth-and-goal stop by our defense,” Allen said. “(Then) driving down right before the half and getting a chance to double dip.”

The Colts had a 10-7 lead and first down at the Buffalo 4-yard line when they were stopped on four consecutive plays.

Rivers' shovel pass to Trey Burton picked up 2 yards.

Nyheim Hines took a direct snap in the wildcat but was downed inside the 1.

And Jonathan Taylor, who scored on a one-yard run up the middle earlier in the game, was dropped for a three-yard loss after a pitch to the left.