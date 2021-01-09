Jason Wolf: Bills' Micah Hyde knocks down Hail Mary, says ‘no way this is happening again’

The Indianapolis Colts were down to their final play.
Fourth down, four seconds on the clock, 47 yards from the goal line, and Micah Hyde couldn’t help but think about the “Hail Murray.”
The Buffalo Bills safety didn’t fixate on how he and Jordan Poyer and Tre’Davious White somehow let DeAndre Hopkins catch that game-winning touchdown heave from Kyler Murray in the final seconds in Week 10 in Arizona, or how that gut punch before the bye disrupted what might have otherwise been a 10-game winning streak to close the regular season. But it was in the forefront of his mind, just like everyone else, as he backed into the end zone.
“I said, ‘There ain’t no way this is happening again,’ ” Hyde explained later, “and I got a running start to go up and hit it. Looking back, I wish I would have done that in 'AZ,' but hey, you learn something new, you win some, you lose some, and when you lose you learn along the way, so I was able to do that.”
This time, Philip Rivers uncorked a rainbow, and as it arced toward the goal line, Hyde sprang into the air and used both hands to spike the ball into the turf, sealing the Bills’ 27-24 victory against the Colts in the first round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday in Orchard Park. It was the franchise’s first postseason victory since 1995. And as much as this triumph was a credit to Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and the Bills' electric offense, the Buffalo defense deserves a massive amount of credit for its clutch performance against the Colts (11-6).
The Bills (14-3) allowed 472 yards of total offense, the second-highest total this season. They didn’t officially force a turnover, nor did they record a sack.
But the defense rose to the occasion when it mattered most.
Indianapolis drove into Buffalo territory on each of its first six possessions, excluding a kneel down to end the first half, making it all the way to the 15-, 4- and 1-yard line on three of them, yet had just 10 points to show for it because of a missed field goal and goal line stand. The Colts converted just 2 of 5 trips into the red zone into touchdowns.
“I think the turning point of the game was that fourth-and-goal stop by our defense,” Allen said. “(Then) driving down right before the half and getting a chance to double dip.”
The Colts had a 10-7 lead and first down at the Buffalo 4-yard line when they were stopped on four consecutive plays.
Rivers' shovel pass to Trey Burton picked up 2 yards.
Nyheim Hines took a direct snap in the wildcat but was downed inside the 1.
And Jonathan Taylor, who scored on a one-yard run up the middle earlier in the game, was dropped for a three-yard loss after a pitch to the left.
“At the end of the first half, it was an interesting exchange,” Colts coach and former Bills quarterback Frank Reich said. “We got it at the 1 on third down. We had a two-minute timeout. We had a lot of time to talk about it on the timeout. One thought was to put our goal line personnel in there and jam it up the middle. When we didn’t make it, and then we pitched it and lost yards, we all thought that was going to be a walk-in based on some film study and some game planning.”
“Everyone stayed disciplined,” defensive end Jerry Hughes said. “We said we weren’t going to give up that inch. We were going to fight for that inch, for that blade of grass.”
On fourth-and-4, Rivers’ pass intended for Michael Pittman fell incomplete, just out of his reach.
Allen then led the Bills on a 96-yard touchdown drive, the longest in franchise playoff history, to take a 14-10 lead into the locker room.
Support Local Journalism
They never trailed again.
The defense was far from perfect.
Rivers became just the eighth quarterback in NFL history to lose a playoff game despite throwing for more than 300 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.
But the Bills wanted him to throw the ball.
“We emphasized all week just making them one-dimensional, stopping the run,” Hyde said. “That was a good running back, a good offensive line.”
Taylor had piled up 253 rushing yards in the Colts' season finale against the Jaguars, a rookie single-game record, and finished third in the league in rushing yards (1,169), behind only Derrick Henry and Dalvin Cook.
The Bills largely shut him down, holding him to 78 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries, a total bloated by a 20-yard rush in the fourth quarter. Though it marked his fourth-heaviest workload of the season, his 3.7 yard per carry average was his lowest in any game he was afforded at least a dozen carries.
“It was a huge focus for us going into this week because we knew in order for the Colts to be successful they were going to try to get that run game going,” Hughes said. “We charted all their games this past year and a lot of their wins came from when they were able to rush the ball for over 100 yards, so that was our challenge up front.
“Let’s play disciplined for 60 minutes, all four quarters, and let’s get after the ball. Let’s keep putting hats on Taylor. He’s a big, physical, strong runner, has a lot of Le’Veon Bell-type ability where he’s going to test every gap, so we knew we had to be disciplined and just keep putting hats on him, make it a physical game so he can feel us for all four quarters.”
The Colts finished with 163 rushing yards on 20 carries, six of which went for 10 or more yards.
Hines had a field day, rushing for 75 yards on six carries.
“On the normal down situations, first and second down situations, we did a pretty good job up there in terms of fitting the run, and they’ve got some good schemes and concepts,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “I think the fourth quarter they hit a couple that I thought we could have handled better and tackled better there and swarmed, so yeah, there was some good to it and obviously some things that we have to correct this week.”
The Colts converted 9 of 17 third downs.
They were 2 of 4 on fourth down, including a conversion on fourth and 10 inside the final minute, when receiver Zach Pascal appeared to fumble after a 17-yard pickup.
Poyer ripped the ball out.
It was clearly recovered by White.
But Pascal was ruled down by contact, a bogus call upheld on review, despite replays showing he lifted his knee off the turf before being touched.
The Bills nevertheless regrouped and finished the job, with Hyde knocking down the Hail Mary as time expired.
“We weren’t able to get any takeaways today even though at the end Po did a hell of a job of letting him get up and I thought stripped it out, but it didn’t go our way,” Hyde said. “We found a way to get it done in the end, but there’s still a lot of stuff we’ve got to work on. That’s weird saying after winning a playoff game, but it’s the truth.”