Jason Wolf: Bills lead NFL in penalties per game after another undisciplined performance

The Colts had 28 first downs: Eighteen on the ground, six through the air and the aforementioned four on penalties.

“It’s brutal,” safety Micah Hyde said. “Finally, get them in a situation where they have to pass the ball, we know it. We got some stops and then the penalties hurt us.”

Safety Jordan Poyer added: “A couple of those penalties are aggressive penalties. Those are tough, man. Obviously, you don't want to have penalties on third down, especially when you feel like you got off the field. It’s tough, but you got to figure out a way to just be better, I guess.”

The Indianapolis drive continued for 15 plays and more than 8 1/2 minutes, ending in a field goal and 17-7 lead.

Isaiah McKenzie, without anyone touching him, fumbled the ensuing kickoff.

The Colts took over on the Bills’ 2-yard line. Four seconds later, Taylor was in the end zone again.

That was the two-minute warning, but the game was essentially over.

“We’re really good football team when we don’t bite ourselves in the butt,” Allen said.

But they too often do.