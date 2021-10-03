Jason Wolf: Bills have steamrolled three backup QBs. Here comes Patrick Mahomes

The 2021 Buffalo Bills might be the greatest team in franchise history.

They’ve outscored their last three opponents 118-21.

The offense has rolled up more than 40 points in consecutive games for the first time since 1990.

Observations: Tremaine Edmunds, Ed Oliver live up to draft status in Bills' rout of Texans Edmunds and Oliver were all over the field for the Bills in a 40-0 victory over the Houston Texans at Highmark Stadium.

The defense has pitched a shutout in two of the last three contests, becoming just the third group in 30 years to accomplish that feat in the first four weeks of a season, joining the 2000 Baltimore Ravens and 1991 Washington Football Team, both of which went on to win the Super Bowl.

But they’ve reached the quarter mark of the season with a 3-1 record, dropping a disappointing home opener to Pittsburgh before steamrolling three consecutive teams playing backup quarterbacks.

The Bills don’t make the schedule. And they’ll make no apologies for handling their business against Jacoby Brissett, Taylor Heinicke and Davis Mills, the rookie who made his first career road start for Houston and peeled himself off the soggy turf after a 40-0 shellacking on Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

Nor should they. But they’re not kidding themselves, either.