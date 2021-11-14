Jason Wolf: Bills' entire secondary records takeaways as defense continues to dominate

Observations: Stefon Diggs, Josh Allen make convincing statement in big win over Jets The Buffalo Bills’ quarterback and No. 1 receiver would not be denied on an 80-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter Sunday against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

The Bills’ defense has allowed just six points in the first quarter – total – through nine games this season. They’ve allowed more than 23 points in a game just once, on the road against Tennessee in a matchup of the last two AFC title game runners-up. And while it’s a long way away, their consistent dominance is the biggest reason to believe the Bills might finally end a season by lifting the Lombardi Trophy.

“I think just having that bad taste in our mouth from last week, not performing to our standard, it kind of put a little bit more urgency in our preparation,” Wallace said. “I can only speak on the defense. Going over last week, we didn’t get enough turnovers and give the offense more opportunities. I think that was one of our main focuses this week, to give the offense more chances to score points. Try to make the other team one-dimensional, make them throw the ball, which continues to create turnovers.”

Super Bowl teams don’t tend to lose on the road against one-win rookie quarterbacks as the Bills did against the Jaguars, though hiccups are bound to happen over the course of a long season.

Two weeks ago, Jets rookie Mike White threw for more than 400 yards on this same field in a victory against Cincinnati.