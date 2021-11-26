Jason Wolf: Bills' Dawson Knox shines as miscues abound in lopsided victory vs. Saints

On the plus side, the run defense looked much improved after being run over by Jonathan Taylor and the Colts. But the Saints’ top two running backs, Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram, were inactive with knee injuries.

Knox stole the show for the Bills with his two touchdowns and would-be third.

He finished with three catches for 32 yards.

He capped his night by getting awarded a turkey leg on the postgame show, only to not be able to answer a question because he had taken too big a bite.

The 6-foot-4, 254-pound tight end, drafted in the third round out of Ole Miss in 2019, earlier this season became the first tight end in franchise history to catch a touchdown in four consecutive games.

He had five touchdowns in his first two seasons combined.

Knox missed two games earlier this season with a fractured right hand, but returned for the Bills’ blowout victory against the New York Jets on Nov. 14. He had just one catch in that victory, but recorded a season-high six catches on 10 targets for 80 yards in Sunday's loss to Indianapolis.

He continued his impressive season on a national stage against the Saints, a positive in a lopsided victory against an inferior and undermanned opponent.