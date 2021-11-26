Jason Wolf: Bills' Dawson Knox shines as miscues abound in lopsided victory vs. Saints

NEW ORLEANS – Dawson Knox’s breakout season continued with a pair of touchdown catches and a Buffalo Bills record for the most scores by a tight end in a single season, a major bright spot with so much else going wrong in a lopsided victory.
Knox caught touchdown passes early in each half, grabbing seven- and 24-yard scores as the Bills crushed the shorthanded New Orleans Saints, 31-6, in a nationally televised road game on Thanksgiving in the Superdome. They were his sixth and seventh touchdown catches of the season.
But what should have been a soothing nightcap resulted in a degree of indigestion.
The Bills, playing against a backup quarterback for the fifth time in 11 games and facing a team missing its top two running backs, led by 10 points at halftime and 24-0 at the end of the third quarter. But there was little to feel good about other than the scoreboard and Knox’s dominant performance.
Buffalo suffered a major loss when All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White was lost to a knee injury in the second quarter and did not return, slamming his helmet on the sideline in frustration before walking into the locker room with a towel over his head.
The offensive line continued to struggle with protection and penalties, including one on Ike Boettger as an ineligible man downfield that wiped what would have been Knox’s second touchdown off the board moments before halftime.
It not only cost Knox the hat trick. The Bills failed to score on that trip into the red zone.
Protection issues resulted in Josh Allen, who tossed four touchdown passes, also throwing multiple interceptions for the third time in four games. His second pick came on the play immediately following Boettger’s miscue, wasting a scoring opportunity.
Allen’s protection broke down as Cam Jordan beat Dion Dawkins and hit Allen’s arm as he released the ball, which was picked off by Kwon Alexander.
It was Allen’s first career red zone interception, according to ESPN Stats & Information.
Earlier, Allen was intercepted by Bradley Roby while trying to force the ball to Stefon Diggs.
Cody Ford briefly left the game on that drive with an arm injury, but it was long enough for his replacement, Ryan Bates, to suffer an injury of his own, resulting in recent practice squad call-up Jamil Douglas taking the field.
The running game remained less than impressive, with Matt Breida appearing to take over as the Bills’ lead back and Zack Moss a healthy scratch, though Breida scored on a 23-yard screen pass in the fourth quarter and clearly has a role in the offense moving forward.
Rookie Marquez Stevenson made his NFL debut as the Bills’ primary return man in place of Isaiah McKenzie, who was a healthy scratch after fumbling on a kickoff return on Sunday against Indianapolis. Stevenson fumbled a punt but recovered to avert disaster.
On the plus side, the run defense looked much improved after being run over by Jonathan Taylor and the Colts. But the Saints’ top two running backs, Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram, were inactive with knee injuries.
Knox stole the show for the Bills with his two touchdowns and would-be third.
He finished with three catches for 32 yards.
He capped his night by getting awarded a turkey leg on the postgame show, only to not be able to answer a question because he had taken too big a bite.
The 6-foot-4, 254-pound tight end, drafted in the third round out of Ole Miss in 2019, earlier this season became the first tight end in franchise history to catch a touchdown in four consecutive games.
He had five touchdowns in his first two seasons combined.
Knox missed two games earlier this season with a fractured right hand, but returned for the Bills’ blowout victory against the New York Jets on Nov. 14. He had just one catch in that victory, but recorded a season-high six catches on 10 targets for 80 yards in Sunday's loss to Indianapolis.
He continued his impressive season on a national stage against the Saints, a positive in a lopsided victory against an inferior and undermanned opponent.
The Bills will need more where that came from moving forward.