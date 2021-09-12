Jason Wolf: Bills can't blame defense for season-opening implosion against Steelers

He was pressed on what exactly that meant as it pertains to that particular fourth-down call.

“I’m the head coach and I’m the leader of this football team,” McDermott said, “and we’ve got to do a better job. I’ve got to do a better job in that situation. I’m just going to leave it at that.”

Pittsburgh took over on its own 48, by that point its best field position of the game.

It needed just four plays and a 26-yard pass interference penalty on Levi Wallace – on third down – to reach the end zone. The penalty was legit. Wallace never turned his head around to look for the ball on a deep pass down the left sideline intended for Chase Claypool. It gave the Steelers the ball at the 23.

“The third down I thought was the big momentum changer, the third down on the DPI call,” McDermott said.

Harris then ripped off an 18-yard run and Roethlisberger hit Diontae Johnson for a 5-yard score, taking the lead, at 13-10, for the first time with 11:24 to play.