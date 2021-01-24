Jason Wolf: Allen reflects on game that got away: 'No doubt in my mind that we will be back'

Brady led No. 5-seeded Tampa Bay to a 31-26 victory over the top-seeded Green Bay Packers in the NFC title game, advancing to the 10th Super Bowl in his illustrious career.

The NFL will play all 267 scheduled games this season, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Bills’ season lasted until the penultimate contest.

“Sometimes the farther you go, the harder it is to lose,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “It’s a learning experience for us as an organization.”

Allen completed 28 of 48 pass attempts for 287 yards, two touchdowns and an interception at the Kansas City 12-yard line, though much of that production came in garbage time.

He nearly threw two more interceptions when the outcome was in doubt.

And he couldn’t convert in the red zone after leading long drives to the Chiefs’ 2- and 8-yard lines, resulting in the Bills settling for field goals before halftime and in the third quarter.

Allen didn’t receive much help. His receivers were largely shut down by the Kansas City defense, to the point where T.J. Yeldon had more receiving yards than Stefon Diggs for much of the game.