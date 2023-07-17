Jason Guenther, a Buffalo Bills fan and hockey coach at Nichols, turned a travel nightmare into a lifelong memory with some help Sunday from another weary traveler at the Atlanta airport, Bills coach Sean McDermott.

Guenther was aiming to fly home from North Carolina and had a layover in Atlanta. When he arrived a bit before 9 p.m., he learned his flight to Buffalo was canceled. The same fate had befallen McDermott, who was in the Atlanta area to watch his oldest daughter, Maddie, in a softball showcase.

Other than their interest in the Bills, Guenther and McDermott had something else in common: They really wanted to get home, and neither wanted to spent the night in Atlanta.

Guenther said he had met McDermott at various events, but they only exchanged “a word or two," as to be expected.

With somewhere to go, but no way to get there, they started talking and a plan was hatched. They would fly to Pittsburgh and then rent a car and drive together for three-plus hours to get to Buffalo.

“Still in disbelief,” Guenther posted on Facebook. “Wow, just wow. Everything happens for a reason. Thankful and blessed.”

McDermott dropped off Guenther at his house in West Seneca at 2:40 a.m.

“I enjoyed the conversation we had about coaching, life and just living,” Guenther told The Buffalo News on Monday. “He’s a great person and fantastic coach. I have so much respect for him. All class.”

Guenther then used the phrase, “Humble and hungry,” a noted McDermott-ism.

“He loved my saying, ‘Never forget where you came from, but never let people tell you what you can do in life,’ “ Guenther said. “I am huge on mindset, and so is he.”

Guenther noted that he and McDermott shared a coaching philosophy.

“Coach the individual/person then the athlete,” Guenther said of his approach. “Coach positive culture. I am players’ coach, just like Sean. You gain their respect and they will work hard for you. Winning is a product of that.”

Guenther said he gained a lot of insight from McDermott, and now he has a story to share for years to come.