Jaret Patterson shows off some speed, catching ability at UB pro day

Jaret Patterson ran a little faster than some expected and showed good hands in receiving drills Thursday at the University at Buffalo pro-day workout for NFL scouts.
Patterson probably helped himself a little in his bid to boost his draft stock.
The UB superstar measured in at 5-foot-6 ½ and 195 pounds. He ran the 40-yard dash twice and posted times of 4.52 seconds and 4.53 or 4.54 seconds, according reports from various NFL scouts.
Patterson’s height was exactly the same as that of former UB star runner Branden Oliver. But Patterson ran faster than Oliver, who was timed at 4.62 seconds at the UB pro day in 2014. Oliver went undrafted, but went on to play 30 NFL games over four pro seasons.
Patterson is likely to be a later-round pick in the draft.
“When you look at Patterson, I would say fifth to seventh round,” said ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper on a call with reporters last week. “There’s pretty good depth at running back this year.”
“I saw a 4.52, 4.51, that low 4.5 range,” Patterson said of his 40 time Thursday. “I’m happy with that. Teams said I was going to be a 4.6 guy, and I feel like I checked that box.”
Patterson, of course, always has been underestimated because of his size, which is why he was so lightly recruited coming out of high school in Maryland.
But Patterson proved his two-star rating all wrong by rushing for 3,884 career yards, second on the UB list to Oliver. Patterson holds the UB record for career touchdowns (52) and single-season rushing yards (1,799 in 2019). He set the Mid-American Conference record with 409 yards this year against Kent State, and his eight TDs in that game tied a Football Bowl Subdivision record.
“They’ve said I’m big enough,” Patterson said of NFL scouts. “It’s not like it’s not normal. There’s guys that came before me and did it. Ray Rice, Maurice Jones-Drew, and the list can go on and on. That’s my mindset. It doesn’t matter about the measurables.”
Patterson has been training at a Florida performance center, where he has met with Jones-Drew, who also is 5-6 and who spent eight years in the NFL.
“He’s been dropping a lot of hidden gems to me,” Patterson said. “A guy being the same stature like that, he went on to play 8 years and had a great career. So that’s one of the guys I kind of lean on if I need some advice. He’s in my corner."
UB didn’t need to throw much to Patterson. He had 20 catches the past two years. His hands looked good in the workout at UB's Murchie Family Fieldhouse.
“This whole process having interviews with teams,” Patterson said, “I feel like teams want to see three things from me: What I ran in the 40, can I run routes and can I catch? I feel like I checked all those boxes today.”
Patterson had a vertical jump of 30 inches and a broad jump of 9 feet, 9 inches. Oliver, by comparison, went 33.5 and 9-9 seven years ago.
NFL scouts also were eager to check out UB receiver Antonio Nunn, offensive lineman Kayode Awosika and edge rusher Malcolm Koonce.
Nunn caught 86 passes for 1,271 yards and eight TDs over the past two seasons. He measured 5-11, 203. He said his 40 times were 4.43 and 4.47 seconds. Those are good numbers. Former UB star Anthony Johnson, who went undrafted in 2018, ran 4.55. Ex-Bull K.J. Osborn ran 4.43 last year and was drafted in the fifth round. Nunn is not likely to be as highly rated as Osborn.
Koonce, 6-2 1/4 and 249 pounds, did not work out because of a fractured metatarsal bone on the outside of his foot. It’s an injury that kept him out of the Senior Bowl, but Koonce said he expects to be back running in roughly three weeks. Koonce did almost all of his rushing from a stand-up position for UB. He was all-MAC each of the past two years, with 9.5 sacks in 2019 and five sacks in six games in 2020. CBS Sports analyst Chris Trapasso projects him as a seventh-round pick.
Awosika, 6-3 1/8 and 307, also could be a late-round pick or undrafted signee. He started 25 games at right tackle and then started all seven at left tackle in 2020.
“Teams have been talking to me about guard and I’ve been in Florida working with Josh Sitton,” Awosika said, referring to the former Packers Pro Bowler. “He transitioned from tackle to guard as well when he played pro, so he’s really helped me to get the guard position down. Today I was snapping as well, and I really wanted to show versatility. Anywhere a team wants me is where I want to play. If I had to pick one, it’d probably be right guard or right tackle.”