Jaret Patterson shows off some speed, catching ability at UB pro day

Patterson had a vertical jump of 30 inches and a broad jump of 9 feet, 9 inches. Oliver, by comparison, went 33.5 and 9-9 seven years ago.

NFL scouts also were eager to check out UB receiver Antonio Nunn, offensive lineman Kayode Awosika and edge rusher Malcolm Koonce.

Nunn caught 86 passes for 1,271 yards and eight TDs over the past two seasons. He measured 5-11, 203. He said his 40 times were 4.43 and 4.47 seconds. Those are good numbers. Former UB star Anthony Johnson, who went undrafted in 2018, ran 4.55. Ex-Bull K.J. Osborn ran 4.43 last year and was drafted in the fifth round. Nunn is not likely to be as highly rated as Osborn.

Koonce, 6-2 1/4 and 249 pounds, did not work out because of a fractured metatarsal bone on the outside of his foot. It’s an injury that kept him out of the Senior Bowl, but Koonce said he expects to be back running in roughly three weeks. Koonce did almost all of his rushing from a stand-up position for UB. He was all-MAC each of the past two years, with 9.5 sacks in 2019 and five sacks in six games in 2020. CBS Sports analyst Chris Trapasso projects him as a seventh-round pick.

Awosika, 6-3 1/8 and 307, also could be a late-round pick or undrafted signee. He started 25 games at right tackle and then started all seven at left tackle in 2020.

“Teams have been talking to me about guard and I’ve been in Florida working with Josh Sitton,” Awosika said, referring to the former Packers Pro Bowler. “He transitioned from tackle to guard as well when he played pro, so he’s really helped me to get the guard position down. Today I was snapping as well, and I really wanted to show versatility. Anywhere a team wants me is where I want to play. If I had to pick one, it’d probably be right guard or right tackle.”

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.