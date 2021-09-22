Jaret Patterson double dips as NFL running back, chicken wing devotee

Jaret Patterson endeared himself to Western New York by becoming one of the most prodigious and productive running backs in recent history with the University at Buffalo football program.

He also became a chicken wing connoisseur, of sorts, during his three years in the area.

For UB football, Jaret Patterson's shoes still a good fit Jaret Patterson will always have a foot – or at least a pair of cleats – on the ground with…

Patterson reminded locals, as well as foodies and football fans in the Washington area, that he still has a taste of and for Buffalo, as he and his teammates on the Washington Football Team prepare to play the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

During a podium session with reporters Tuesday at Washington’s practice facility in Ashburn, Va., he told reporters that he gave teammates recommendations for his favorite chicken wing spots in Buffalo.

“You’ve got Elmo’s, you’ve got Bar Bill, you’ve got Anchor Bar,” Patterson told reporters. “It’s tough. You’ve got Falletta’s. But my go-to is Elmo’s. And Bar Bill.

“Those would be my top two places in Buffalo.”

Former UB running back Jaret Patterson makes Washington's 53-man roster The former University at Buffalo standout is one of three running backs the Washington Football Team will keep on its 53-man roster, according to the Washington Post.

The News did some further dipping into the topic: Patterson told The News that his go-to order at Elmo’s is either the cajun honey mustard or the double-dip wings, and at Bar Bill, it’s the honey butter wings.