Jaret Patterson double dips as NFL running back, chicken wing devotee
Jaret Patterson double dips as NFL running back, chicken wing devotee

Undersized and overlooked, Patterson makes Washington roster

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2021, file photo, Washington Football Team running back Jaret Patterson warms up prior to a preseason NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Landover, Md. Patterson made the Washington Football Team thanks to an impressive training camp and preseason. Now the 5-foot-8 dynamo is getting praise from Barry Sanders and those who know him best expect Patterson to take the league by storm.

 Nick Wass

Jaret Patterson endeared himself to Western New York by becoming one of the most prodigious and productive running backs in recent history with the University at Buffalo football program.

He also became a chicken wing connoisseur, of sorts, during his three years in the area.

Patterson reminded locals, as well as foodies and football fans in the Washington area, that he still has a taste of and for Buffalo, as he and his teammates on the Washington Football Team prepare to play the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

During a podium session with reporters Tuesday at Washington’s practice facility in Ashburn, Va., he told reporters that he gave teammates recommendations for his favorite chicken wing spots in Buffalo.

“You’ve got Elmo’s, you’ve got Bar Bill, you’ve got Anchor Bar,” Patterson told reporters. “It’s tough. You’ve got Falletta’s. But my go-to is Elmo’s. And Bar Bill.

“Those would be my top two places in Buffalo.”

The News did some further dipping into the topic: Patterson told The News that his go-to order at Elmo’s is either the cajun honey mustard or the double-dip wings, and at Bar Bill, it’s the honey butter wings.

“Every time I’d meet my parents or (twin brother) James, we’d go there or to Bar Bill, that’s our top two," Patterson told The News on Wednesday. "I kind of like Falletta’s, too. They have good wings, as well.”

He did get some ribbing from the Washington media about his wing choices.

“Somebody told me yesterday when I said the two wing places, ‘You didn’t put Gabriel’s Gate in there?’ ” Patterson said. “I was like, 'now I’ve got to try these spots when I get back up there.' ”

In three years at UB, he made a change that should keep him close to the hearts of the locals here: He prefers blue cheese to ranch with his wings.

“When I first got here, I was like, 'ew, blue cheese?' ” Patterson said. “But when you eat (wings) with blue cheese, it’s something different. It’s delicious.”

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

