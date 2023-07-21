Jared Mayden came back to the Buffalo Bills last year because of an unimaginable situation.

On the night of Jan. 2, Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was hospitalized and, thankfully, is on the way to making a full recovery.

In the days that followed, football was understandably second to Hamlin’s fight, but eventually, it was clear the Bills’ season was going to continue. Hamlin was placed on injured reserve, and Mayden was signed off the New York Jets’ practice squad to fill the vacancy on the 53-man roster. It was his second stint with the Bills, after he spent less than a month on the team’s practice squad earlier in the season.

“It was different, the situation that I came into and part of the reason why I was coming back, but it wasn’t that crazy because I was here with the team before,” Mayden said in an interview with The Buffalo News during the spring. “Even when they released me, they let me know they needed that spot right now for a player to come in. Even though I was doing a lot of good things here, I wasn’t developed enough scheme-wise to really go out there and play. So when they let me go initially, they let me know that, ‘Hey, we want to bring you back.’

“I was grateful, really, when they brought me back, no matter the circumstances. The fact that they actually did ... it was good. I already knew most of the defense from when I was here, so if something did happen, I wasn’t going to be unprepared.”

Mayden never was called upon, serving as a healthy inactive for the final regular-season game against the Patriots and both postseason games. Still, the fact that the coaching staff and front office made good on bringing him back when there was an opening sent a strong message.

“You can’t complain about some things,” he said. “As long as they say, ‘Man, I like the way you work. I like your athleticism, your ability to play. We want you.’ That means a lot to a player.”

Mayden, 25, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the San Francisco 49ers. He played in college for Nick Saban at Alabama, finishing tied for second in the Southeastern Conference in 2019 with four interceptions. He made his NFL debut with the 49ers in 2020, playing 12 snaps on special teams in a game against the Patriots. Mayden split the 2021 season on the practice squads of the 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles.

He was released by the Eagles in September 2022 before joining the Bills’ practice squad the following month. That brief introduction to the defense helped him in his second stint, but he’s hopeful that a full training camp will allow him to play with more freedom.

“Now I can focus more so on how to make a play within the scheme, versus, ‘Let me make sure I’ve got the scheme down. Let me make sure my feet and my pads (are in the right place).’ I don’t have to worry about that too much,” he said. “Now it’s ‘Let me get up to speed with the guys who have been here.’ Those guys, they’re not just thinking scheme, they’re thinking how can I make a play? Now I’m thinking that myself. If I want to prove myself, I have to make plays on the ball.”

Mayden knows the competition in the Bills’ safety room will be intense at training camp. With Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde back as the presumed starters, there will be a battle for two or three reserve jobs among Taylor Rapp, Mayden, Hamlin, Dean Marlowe and Zayne Anderson.

“You look at it as every day I’m glad to come out here and compete with a great group of guys,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s going to make me better, no matter what happens. They will make me better.”