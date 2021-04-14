 Skip to main content
Jamestown's Stephen Carlson returning to Cleveland Browns
  Updated
Stephen Carlson

Cleveland Browns tight end Stephen Carlson (89) during warm-ups against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. 

 AP Photo/Gary McCullough

Jamestown native Stephen Carlson is returning to the Cleveland Browns.

Carlson, a tight end who attended Princeton, was tendered by the Browns as an exclusive rights free agent earlier in the offseason and signed his tender.

Carlson has six catches for 62 yards and a touchdown in 25 career games over the last two seasons. An undrafted free agent, he spent half of his rookie year in 2019 on the practice squad.

He has become a key player on special teams for Cleveland, appearing in more than 80% of the snaps last season.

