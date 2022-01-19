James P. McCoy: Inside memorable photo of Stefon Diggs watching the Chiefs celebrate

The photo of Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs on the field in January 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium watching the AFC championship celebration by the Kansas City Chiefs is being shared again as the Bills head to Kansas City on Sunday. Longtime Buffalo News photographer James P. McCoy explains how he got the photo that went viral and has become a symbol of the Bills’ desire for revenge.

I covered the entire 2020 Bills season from the front row of the stands, and the AFC championship game was no different. No media photographers were allowed on the field because of Covid-19 restrictions. Covering a professional football game from this vantage point is difficult. I'm accustomed to shooting from the field and documenting the action at eye level. I usually try to show the readers a perspective that they don’t see when watching from the stands.

Several local newspaper and television photographers, along with those from national outlets, all cramped into the front row. I would move as fast as I could between the seats while excusing myself as I passed another journalist. Covid-19 was very much on everyone’s mind, and we tried to keep 6 feet apart, but it was impossible.