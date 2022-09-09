 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
James Cook limited to just three snaps in professional debut after lost fumble for Bills

  Updated
Buffalo Bills Training Camp

Buffalo Bills player James Cook avoids a punch during a drill during day two of training camp on Monday, July 25, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
James Cook’s debut with the Buffalo Bills was short lived.

The team’s rookie running back played just three snaps during Thursday’s 31-10 season-opening victory over the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Cook lost a fumble in the first half on his first career carry, and not surprisingly, his playing time basically disappeared after that.

"We try and allow the player to reset and then get back out there," head coach Sean McDermott said. "I thought (running backs) coach (Kelly) Skipper did a good job with allowing that time to take place. Then James was back out there for a couple ... plays, I think, through the rest of the game. So I think that's better than a player having to not go back out there and then sleep on it and not having a chance to kind of make up for the mistake, if you will. I think that's something he’ll learn from and he needs to learn from. We can do a better job with it overall, as a team, as well."

Devin Singletary led the team’s running backs by playing 35 snaps (59%), followed by Zack Moss with 22 (37%).

Here are four more takeaways from the team’s snap counts.

1. Isaiah McKenzie led the snaps among slot receivers. McKenzie played 26 snaps, 44% of the offensive total, while Jamison Crowder played 18 snaps (31%). McKenzie finished with two catches for 19 yards and a touchdown, while Crowder made three catches for 28 yards.

2. Six defenders played nearly the whole game. The Rams ran 67 offensive plays. Linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano played 66 of those snaps, while cornerbacks Taron Johnson and Dane Jackson and safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer played 65 each.

3. DaQuan Jones leads defensive lineman in snaps. Jones played 46 defensive snaps, which was 69% of the defensive total. Interestingly, the Bills used Von Miller on just 35 snaps, which was 52% of the defensive total. Miller’s weekly snap count will be interesting to track to see if the team tries to keep him fresh for the end of the year.

4. Ed Oliver was limited by an ankle injury. Oliver played just 17 defensive snaps, which was 25%. He was hurt in the second quarter, but did make it back into the game.

Quote of the game

“It's just about winning one game, and that's what it was. We came together in the second half. Played good complementary football, starting with the opening kickoff of the second half. There's still some things we have to work on in terms of taking care of the football.” – Bills coach Sean McDermott

