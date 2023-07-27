Mitch Morse put it best this week when discussing the Buffalo Bills’ run game.

“Not so much running the ball more,” the team’s veteran center said, but “when we do run, we have to make it count. We have to sprinkle it in and we have to be efficient with our runs to kind of correlate or complement our pass game.”

James Cook is going to play a big part of that for the 2023 season. The team’s second-year running back has lined up with the starters during the first two practices of training camp at St. John Fisher University, and it’s reasonable to expect he’ll see an uptick in playing time with the departure of Devin Singletary – not that head coach Sean McDermott is willing to commit to that right now.

“Roles to me are defined a little bit more once we get to cut down time,” McDermott said. “Right now it’s ‘Hey, go out there and compete and continue to grow as a football player.’ He’s just in his second year now. So we’ll see how that competition plays out.”

Cook’s rookie season started poorly. He lost a fumble on his first carry in the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams, and playing time was hard to come by through the first 11 weeks of the season. Over that stretch, Cook never played as many as 20 offensive snaps in a game. However, from Week 12 through the end of the regular season, he played at least 24 offensive snaps in every game.

“I feel more established this year and more confident that I know what I know and feel more confident in knowing the plays,” Cook said. “I feel like the back end (of the 2022 season) I kind of helped the team a little bit. That just carried on into this year and, I mean, it’s going to keep carrying on.”

With Singletary in Houston, the Bills will rely on Cook and veterans Damien Harris and Latavius Murray to lead the way on the ground.

“I’m really excited about the experience he picked up last year and kind of just the way we evolved getting to more of a two-man approach last year between between him and Devin. Then just that growth that you saw because of that,” offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said. “So I think we’re really excited about him and what he can do and the versatility he has. The ability to have a guy with that type of versatility that’s an every-down back, I think, is very helpful because now it’s like when he comes in the game, it’s not like antennas are up. He’s in the game consistently.

“I think a guy like that provides a lot of versatility for you, not only as a pass catcher, but a guy you could hand the ball off to. He’ll get tough yards, he’ll lower his pads and get some hidden yards. He’s explosive. I think you saw all of that last season.”

Cook finished his rookie year with 89 carries for 507 yards and two touchdowns. He did not have enough carries to qualify for the league leaders (100 carries is the minimum), but his average of 5.7 yards per rush would have tied with Chicago’s Khalil Herbert for the NFL lead.

“He’s been in his playbook. I’ve been really impressed with how hard he’s worked,” quarterback Josh Allen said of Cook. “Rookie year, it’s always tough coming in – it’s a new league. It’s so different than college, and he’s handled it the right way. I think having his brother who he is, being able to learn from him and talk through things with him – but he’s a very focused individual right now, and it’s very fun to see. He’s going to have some major opportunities for our offense this year.”

Allen was referring to James Cook’s older brother, Dalvin, the long-time star running back for the Vikings who is currently a free agent and scheduled to visit the New York Jets this weekend. James Cook downplayed any trash talk with his older brother Thursday when speaking with the media, but did say Dalvin reminds him often who won when the Bills and Vikings met last year in Highmark Stadium.

If Dalvin Cook does sign with the Jets, it adds even more intrigue to the season opener between the Bills and New York.

“It’s no different. You know, I’m trying to beat him, too, just like he beat me,” James Cook said.

If James can even approach the career that Dalvin has had, the Bills will be in a very good spot at running back. Murray, who was teammates with Dalvin Cook in Minnesota, has been impressed with what he’s seen from James since coming to the Bills as a free agent this offseason.

“Yeah, I think he’s a special player,” Murray said. “Explosive play-making ability, can catch the ball out of the backfield. I think the sky is the limit for him, honestly. He’s a special talent. Being comfortable and getting the opportunity to be the guy, you go out there and really lead by example. You’re the No. 1 back. You’re the one who starts things off. You’re the one who has to go out there and set the tone. I think he’s trying to take that mentality as he goes into this season. I’m always here to try to help him be the best player he can be.”