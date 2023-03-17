Jalen Ramsey's views on Josh Allen are well known, as is Allen's success against Ramsey's teams in his career.

Allen is 3-0 against Ramsey's teams and now will get to face him twice a year as the six-time Pro Bowl cornerback was traded by the Los Angeles Rams to the Miami Dolphins.

To no surprise, Ramsey remains ultra-confident, saying he thinks the Dolphins have the best cornerback tandem in the league and possibly the NFL's top secondary.

"I believe so. That's just the type of energy I bring, the type of confidence I always have," Ramsey told reporters in South Florida on Thursday. "On paper, this is the best group that I've been a part of, and I feel like I've been a part of some good groups in Jacksonville and also LA. But on paper, I feel like this is the best one.

"Obviously, with me and X (Xavien Howard) on the outside, and then you've got the young guys – you've got Jevon (Holland), we just got DeShon Elliott, Brandon (Jones), Kader (Kohou). So I think we've got a good secondary on paper if you look at it. But we've got to put the work in. We can speak it as much as we want to, but we're gonna have to go out there and prove it, and that's what we'll plan to do. But it's not just about us. It's the whole defense and the whole team. I think we can do something special if we put that work in and be as one."

To review ...

In a GQ article in August 2018, months after the draft, Ramsey had this to say about Allen: "I think Allen is trash. I don’t care what nobody say. He’s trash. And it’s gonna show too. That’s a stupid draft pick to me. We play them this year, and I’m excited as hell."

Allen and the Bills beat Jacksonville twice when Ramsey was on the team and then opened last season with a victory against the Los Angeles Rams. In that game, Ramsey was targeted seven times, allowing six receptions for 124 yards and two touchdowns, according to Pro Football Focus.

On the Straight Off the Press podcast after the game, Ramsey praised Allen ... from trash to top-five quarterback.

"Allen’s got all the intangibles, got the size, can run the ball, got the big arm. He’s like one of those projects that turned out like he’s the real deal. They hit on that project. Sometimes you don’t see that. ... He really developed. I don’t know who their coaches are, obviously, credit to him too though. Whatever they were doing, they got him to the level where he’s a top-five quarterback."

Allen, of course, has thoroughly dominated the Dolphins in his career. At one point, the Dolphins' Wikipedia page was jokingly changed to list Allen as their owner.

Miami has made substantial moves in free agency and is viewed as the top challenger to the Bills in the AFC East.

Allen vs. the Dolphins' remade defense and Ramsey, in particular, should be something to see.