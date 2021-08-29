Jake Fromm enjoys an end zone moment, awaits word on Bills future

Jake Fromm led his Georgia Bulldogs team to the national championship game as a true freshman in 2017.

Taking the field before a preseason home crowd for the first time as an NFL quarterback isn’t going to rank as one of the epic moments of his athletic career.

Yet after essentially being stuck in a quarantine “bubble” his entire rookie season in 2020, it felt pretty good.

“To me it was just fun,” Fromm said after the Bills’ 19-0 victory over the Green Bay Packers Saturday. “Just fun to be out there in front of the fans, at home. It was a fun opportunity to be able to go out there and play the game I love and get to play it with those guys and have fun. It’s always better when you get it the end zone and score a few points.”

Fromm, the Bills’ fifth-round draft choice in 2020, did well against a few Packers backups and a bunch of others who are going to be released by Green Bay this week.

He completed 10 of 16 passes for 87 yards. He ran for a 13-yard touchdown to cap an impressive third-quarter drive that lasted 16 plays, 79 yards and 7:17.

Now he waits to see if he has done enough to make the Bills’ 53-man roster.