Jake Fromm enjoys an end zone moment, awaits word on Bills future

Jake Fromm led his Georgia Bulldogs team to the national championship game as a true freshman in 2017.
Taking the field before a preseason home crowd for the first time as an NFL quarterback isn’t going to rank as one of the epic moments of his athletic career.
Yet after essentially being stuck in a quarantine “bubble” his entire rookie season in 2020, it felt pretty good.
“To me it was just fun,” Fromm said after the Bills’ 19-0 victory over the Green Bay Packers Saturday. “Just fun to be out there in front of the fans, at home. It was a fun opportunity to be able to go out there and play the game I love and get to play it with those guys and have fun. It’s always better when you get it the end zone and score a few points.”
Fromm, the Bills’ fifth-round draft choice in 2020, did well against a few Packers backups and a bunch of others who are going to be released by Green Bay this week.
He completed 10 of 16 passes for 87 yards. He ran for a 13-yard touchdown to cap an impressive third-quarter drive that lasted 16 plays, 79 yards and 7:17.
Now he waits to see if he has done enough to make the Bills’ 53-man roster.
“You kind of put all your cards on the table, do everything you can do,” Fromm said. “It’s out of my hands. Whatever happens, happens. I feel good about things. I know where my faith, I know where my identity lies. I’m excited for the opportunity and will see where it goes.”
Will the Bills keep a third quarterback on the roster, considering they have one of the best-credentialed No. 2 QBs in the league in Mitch Trubisky? If they keep only two, will Fromm make it through waivers in order to be placed onto the Bills’ practice squad?
Trubisky is playing on a one-year contract in Buffalo. The Bills surely would like to keep Fromm in the fold as a potential No. 2 for next season.
Bills General Manager Brandon Beane expressed sympathy for the circumstances Fromm endured as a rookie, working every day separate from the other quarterbacks as a precaution due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Jake did a heck of a job having to go through a season sitting away from all his teammates in every meeting, including the quarterback room,” Beane said on the TV broadcast Saturday. “In practice, he’s by himself working out in the weight room when we start practice and then comes out for the team periods. He’s literally going through his motions 30 yards behind where other quarterbacks are. What a tough year for him. Showed great maturity.”
There were no preseason games in 2020. The Detroit game was Fromm’s first game action in 19 months, since he led Georgia to a Sugar Bowl victory over Baylor on Jan. 1, 2020.
“The transition from last part of the season to coming to this year has been a lot different, it’s been a lot more fun,” Fromm said. “You feel a lot more like a football player. I was so excited for the opportunity to play in a few preseason games and I’m glad I got to go out and put some good stuff on tape.”
Fromm directed seven drives in the exhibition season. He led an 11-play, 55-yard march at the end of the preseason opener in Detroit that was capped by a winning field goal. That drive included a 42-yard pass to Marquez Stevenson on a fourth-and-10 situation.
“Excited to see what he’s done so far, great drive against Detroit,” Beane said. “He’s not the biggest or the strongest but he’s got that ‘It Factor.’ He’s really done a great job.”
Fromm showed good pocket presence against the Packers. On the long touchdown drive, he calmly found his third option on the left sideline, running back Kerrith Whyte, for a 13-yard gain to the Green Bay 23.
“A little progression play; one and two, I didn’t think they were winning,” Fromm said, referring to the first two receivers he saw. “I got to No. 3, and he did a great job moving up the sideline and getting through things. I had a lot of time back there. It was great to play with the offensive line. I thought they did a great job.”
On a third-and-10 play from the Green Bay 13, Fromm found a wide open lane up the middle of the field. He could have slid after about 10 yards but stayed upright and made a cut inside safety Innis Gaines at the 3 and into the end zone.
“I had the running back coming out of the backfield and had some crossers coming into my vision,” Fromm said. “Everybody was kind of moving left to right and I was sneaking in behind everybody. Yeah, sliding came in the back of my mind. But when you’re that close to the end zone, let’s go punch it in. Maybe got a little lucky there.”