Jake Dolegala re-signs with Packers; Ledarius Mack released by Bears

Former St. Francis quarterback Jake Dolegala is re-signing with the Green Bay Packers, his agent told the NFL Network.
Dolegala, a Hamburg native, signed with the Packers during minicamp in the spring and then was released when Aaron Rodgers arrived for training camp in July.
He was claimed on waivers by the New England Patriots and then released Aug. 9. Dolegala spent last season between the New England Patriots' roster and practice squad and was waived in April.
With Jordan Love suffering a shoulder injury, Green Bay was in need of another quarterback to help in camp and the preseason.
Dolegala, a record-setting quarterback at Central Connecticut State, signed with the Cincinnati Bengals after going undrafted in 2019. He did not appear during the season but was on the 53-man roster. He was released at the end of the 2020 preseason.
In other roster moves impacting those with Western New York ties, the Chicago Bears released former University at Buffalo outside linebacker Ledarius Mack, the younger brother of Bears star and UB product Khalil Mack.
Mack spent parts of last season on the Chicago practice squad after signing as an undrafted rookie rookie free agent.
