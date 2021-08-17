Jake Dolegala re-signs with Packers; Ledarius Mack released by Bears

Former St. Francis quarterback Jake Dolegala is re-signing with the Green Bay Packers, his agent told the NFL Network.

Dolegala, a Hamburg native, signed with the Packers during minicamp in the spring and then was released when Aaron Rodgers arrived for training camp in July.

He was claimed on waivers by the New England Patriots and then released Aug. 9. Dolegala spent last season between the New England Patriots' roster and practice squad and was waived in April.

With Jordan Love suffering a shoulder injury, Green Bay was in need of another quarterback to help in camp and the preseason.