The Buffalo Bills will be playing in London this season for the first time since 2015, and they might be facing the same team as they did in their last visit.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are "on the short list of opponents for Buffalo," Jaguars president Mark Lamping told the Florida Times-Union on Friday.

The league has three games set for London in 2023 with the Bills and Tennessee Titans as the home team in two games at Tottenham Hotspur.

Lamping said the Jaguars have agreed to play as the visiting team against either the Bills or Titans as long as the game is the week before or week after the Jaguars' annual "home" game in Wembley Stadium. The Titans could be reluctant to move an AFC South division game away from their home stadium so it is considered more likely that a second Jaguars game in London would be against the Bills.

The resolution will be known when the NFL releases the schedule next month.

“The stars are aligning with the Jaguars’ home schedule and the NFL schedule of London games for the first time,” Lamping told the Times-Union. “There’s a much greater likelihood this year we could be asked to play as a visitor. The NFL knows who our road opponents are. We knew there was a possibility we could be asked to play [a second game in London].”

Under the new 17-game schedule, each team is required to play one international “home” game every eight years. Kansas City and New England will host games in Germany. There will not be a game in Mexico City because the stadium is being renovated ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The Bills lost 34-31 to the Jaguars on Oct. 25, 2015, at Wembley. Blake Bortles threw a TD pass to Allen Hurns with 2:16 remaining to complete the comeback.