Jaguars 9, Bills 6: How it happened, stars of the game, key plays

“If you are vaccinated and you're deemed a close contact, 'X' number of minutes within 6 feet, then we send you out to test,” Beane said. “If you're clear and you have no symptoms, we can bring you back in, but instead of testing once a week, we're going to test you for five straight days. That's part of the protocol.”

Webb, a third-round pick of the New York Giants in 2017, has never played in an NFL game.

Cody Ford starts: Bills guard Cody Ford, a second-round pick in 2019, started for the first time since being benched in Week 4, when rookie tackle Spencer Brown replaced him in the starting five.

Brown missed his second consecutive game with a calf injury, and guard Jon Feliciano was placed on injured reserve this week with a calf injury, meaning he’ll miss at least three games.

The starting line, from left: Dion Dawkins, Ike Boettger, Mitch Morse, Ford, Daryl Williams.

Johnson, Moss concussed: Bills nickel cornerback Taron Johnson and running back Zack Moss were knocked out of the game with concussions.

Johnson, who left in the first quarter, was replaced by Siran Neal. Moss was hurt in the third quarter.