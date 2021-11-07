Jacksonville cornerback on Bills' sideline: 'It's like they don't care. They don't deserve this'

Report card: Undisciplined penalties, unwatchable offense lead to ugly grades in Bills' loss Don't miss Jay Skurski's grades for the Buffalo Bills in their 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field. "Buckle up ..." he writes.

Jacksonville's Allen attributed his day in part to all the visualizing he did as prep leading up to the game. But during that, he wasn’t really thinking about the quarterback he’d face as much as his teammates, despite all the hoopla around the meeting.

“Every time I checked my phone, it was something, and it was like, Josh Allen versus Josh Allen,” he said. “When you really look at it, in my position, it's really not. It's me versus this right tackle or this left tackle. I've got to study this dude to beat him every play to get to him. In my mind, I'm not worried about what he does. I'm worried about what this guy is going to give me so I can beat him every play.”

He and the Jacksonville defense got the better of the Bills offensive line Sunday. Buffalo's Allen was sacked four times, totaling a loss of 35 yards. Defensive tackle Taven Bryan had two of those sacks Sunday, after he had 3.5 total in his previous 54 games. Dawuane Smoot had the other sack, which was the dagger. It came on third-and-7 with less than two minutes remaining. The Bills would be unable to convert the ensuing fourth-and-16, effectively ending the game.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month