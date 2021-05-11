Jack Anderson's 'mean streak' fits the desired mold for Bills' offensive linemen

The Buffalo Bills drafted a Richie Incognito look-alike when they selected Texas Tech guard Jack Anderson in the seventh round earlier this month.

They’ll be more than pleased if Anderson ends up being an Incognito clone on the field, too.

“I’ve heard that a bunch throughout the process: ‘Little Richie,’ ” Anderson said. “He’s a guy I really look up to. We have the same agent, so I’m friends with him. Talk to him every once in a while, I FaceTimed with him a few weeks ago. I think that’s a good comparison, and I’m just so happy to be a Bill.”

Incognito is a 13-year veteran who has made four Pro Bowls, so that’s perhaps an unfair comparison for Anderson, whom the Bills chose with the 236th overall pick. Anderson, though, was the highest-ranked player on Buffalo’s board at the time, according to General Manager Brandon Beane, and will get a chance to compete for a spot on the 53-man roster or, maybe more likely, the practice squad.

“I think I bring physicality, that’s the main thing,” he said. “Someone that can just put their hand in the ground and come off the ball. I think I can play all three positions inside – wherever they need me to play. I think position flexibility helps as well.”

