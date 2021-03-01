 Skip to main content
J.J. Watt watch is over for Bills – former Texans defensive end to sign with Cardinals
Bills 30, Texans 21: Through the lens of Harry Scull Jr. (copy) (copy)

Former Houston Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt announced he is signing with the Arizona Cardinals.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

J.J. Watt won't be coming to the Buffalo Bills.

The former Houston Texans' defensive end announced Monday – with a picture of himself on Twitter – that he's going to sign with the Arizona Cardinals, ending days of speculation about where the former three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year would continue his career.

Watt, 31, will sign a two-year contract worth up to $31 million, according to NFL Network, with $23 million in guarantees.

At that price, fitting Watt in under the salary cap would have been a challenge for Bills General Manager Brandon Beane.

This is a developing story. It will be updated. 

