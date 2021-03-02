J.J. Watt references 'Hail Murray' in Cardinals' introductory news conference

J.J. Watt said there were plenty of reasons why he signed with the Arizona Cardinals – quarterback Kyler Murray, reuniting with defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, winning, the weather and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
Hopkins and Watt spent time together with the Houston Texans before Hopkins was traded to Arizona before last season. Hopkins played a role in recruiting Watt to the Cardinals. After Watt announced his signing, Hopkins tweeted, "Life is good," and, "Let's finish what we started."
In referencing Hopkins in his introductory news conference Tuesday, Watt alluded to the Cardinals' "Hail Murray" victory against the Buffalo Bills when Hopkins made a game-ending touchdown catch over three defenders.
"It never hurts to have one of the best wide receivers in the game out there stumping for you, a guy who is a friend and who I've known for a very long time," Watt said. "Doesn’t hurt to have a guy that can catch a Hail Mary over three guys. I'm very excited to be back on the team with him."
Here is more from Watt's introductory news conference:
On sales pitch from teams: "The recruiting pitch was strong and heavy. All signs just kept pointing back to Arizona. They attacked from all angles. I couldn't be happier with my decision."
On the weather: “I’m also not going to lie to you. It’s nice when it’s 65 and sunny when I woke up this morning."
On making the announcement via social media with a Cardinals shirt: "We kept it quiet. There were a lot of rumors and reports. We knew who actually was in it, how it all goes. We were staying quiet. At the very end when I decided Arizona was the place, I said, 'I think I'm going to announce it on my own.' ... We had known the four or five final teams and I had shirts for each team ordered in case the situation arose. ... I didn't trust the person at the packaging facility would not see my name on the order wouldn't put two and two together. I had my brother's high school friend use his credit card and address and shipped it to his house and then brought it to my house. ... Shoutout to Doug and Joe for making this happen."
On the free agency process: "It's a wild process. As a fan of sports in general, you wonder what it's actually like for the player. What's it like when your agents are calling you? What's it like when teams are calling you with offers? You have fan bases on social media. You have news reports, and fake news reports and real news reports and there is so much that goes into it. Then you have to consider all the different situations and all the things that go into your decision on where you're going to play and where you're going to play. It was a fascinating process and very cool for me to go through it. I'm very happy that I ended up in a place that I'm very excited to be."
On Kyler Murray: "I've always said you have to have a quarterback to have a chance in this league, and this team has a young and electric quarterback who is going into Year 3."