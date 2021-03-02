J.J. Watt references 'Hail Murray' in Cardinals' introductory news conference

On making the announcement via social media with a Cardinals shirt: "We kept it quiet. There were a lot of rumors and reports. We knew who actually was in it, how it all goes. We were staying quiet. At the very end when I decided Arizona was the place, I said, 'I think I'm going to announce it on my own.' ... We had known the four or five final teams and I had shirts for each team ordered in case the situation arose. ... I didn't trust the person at the packaging facility would not see my name on the order wouldn't put two and two together. I had my brother's high school friend use his credit card and address and shipped it to his house and then brought it to my house. ... Shoutout to Doug and Joe for making this happen."

On the free agency process: "It's a wild process. As a fan of sports in general, you wonder what it's actually like for the player. What's it like when your agents are calling you? What's it like when teams are calling you with offers? You have fan bases on social media. You have news reports, and fake news reports and real news reports and there is so much that goes into it. Then you have to consider all the different situations and all the things that go into your decision on where you're going to play and where you're going to play. It was a fascinating process and very cool for me to go through it. I'm very happy that I ended up in a place that I'm very excited to be."