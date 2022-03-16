J.D. McKissic changes mind, will play for Commanders, per report

The J.D. McKissic era in Buffalo has ended.

The running back, who reportedly intended to sign a two-year deal with the Bills, will instead re-sign with the Washington Commanders, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

McKissic, 28, has played the last two seasons with Washington. The versatile running back will be staying with the Commanders for the same compensation, $7 million, that he would have signed for in Buffalo, per Schefter.

"Washington initially didn’t offer J.D. McKissic a deal – until he agreed to one in Buffalo, per his agents Doug Hendrickson and CJ LaBoy," Schefter tweeted. "Once McKissic heard Washington was willing to match the offer, he didn’t want to leave."

The decision and the reversal both came during the NFL's legal tampering period, ahead of Wednesday's 4 p.m. league new year. Defensive end Randy Gregory also changed course during this window, first intending to re-sign with the Dallas Cowboys, before deciding he would head to the Denver Broncos.

Last season, in 11 games, he had 212 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 48 carries. He added 397 receiving yards on 43 catches, good for 9.2 yards per catch.

In 2020, McKissic ranked second in the NFL in catches by running backs with 80 for 589 yards. Only New Orleans' Alvin Kamara, with 83, had more.

