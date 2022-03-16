 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
J.D. McKissic changes mind, re-signs with Washington Commanders
J.D. McKissic

Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic  celebrates his touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks.

 Nick Wass/Associated Press

The J.D. McKissic era in Buffalo came to a quick end.

The running back has re-signed with the Washington Commanders. He had intended to sign a two-year deal with the Bills, which was first reported on Tuesday by ESPN's Adam Schefter. On Wednesday, he reversed course. 

McKissic, 28, has played the last two seasons with Washington. The versatile running back will be staying with the Commanders for the same compensation, $7 million, that he would have signed for in Buffalo, per Schefter.

McKissic's agents contend Washington didn't offer him a contract until an agreement with the Bills had been reached.

The decision and the reversal both came during the NFL's legal tampering period, ahead of Wednesday's 4 p.m. league new year. Defensive end Randy Gregory also changed course during this window, first intending to re-sign with the Dallas Cowboys, before deciding he would head to the Denver Broncos. 

Last season, in 11 games, McKissic had 212 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 48 carries. He added 397 receiving yards on 43 catches, good for 9.2 yards per catch. 

In 2020, McKissic ranked second in the NFL in catches by running backs with 80 for 589 yards. Only New Orleans' Alvin Kamara, with 83, had more.

“Really grateful for Buffalo, their professionalism and their interest in me. That’s a terrific team up there,” McKissic said through his agent in a statement to The Athletic. “But Washington is home and we have unfinished business.”

