'It's like we're family': Bills' Eli Ankou and pro cyclist Shayna Powless inspire Indigenous community

A few hours after the Bills’ meetings ended Wednesday and before a long day of offseason training activities Thursday, defensive tackle Eli Ankou got in an extra workout.

He ran around a bike course over and over, until he was sweating through a Bills hoodie, while holding the back of a kid who was riding without training wheels for the first time. Professional cyclist Shayna Powless, Ankou’s fiancée, gave advice, too: Just keep pedaling, even if it feels scary for a second.

“You’re gonna be doing wheelies in no time, man!” Ankou shouted.

“Just give it a few weeks, and you’ll have it down,” Powless added.

Ankou and Powless, who are both Indigenous, started the Dream Catcher Foundation to empower Native American women and children in 2019, but the coronavirus pandemic has limited their ability to connect in-person with communities the last few years.

Last week, the couple was able to host two bike rodeos with the Seneca Nation, at the Cattaraugus Community Center on Wednesday and at the Allegany Community Center on Thursday.

They first held a fundraiser in January and February through their foundation, which is housed under Athletes and Causes, a Florida-based umbrella for nonprofits.

They raised enough to give out 100 bikes: 50 each evening. The Allegany Education Department chipped in a few additional bikes with training wheels for Thursday. The Seneca Nation donated helmets and dinner, and Ankou and Powless brought Bills drawstring backpacks and Sabres cups and yearbooks. Seneca Nation Marshals set up the course for a bike rodeo, where kids could weave in and out of cones on their new bikes and also get some safety tips at stops along the route.

“It really was a huge community effort on so many levels,” Powless said. “We really hope we can do this more often. This is definitely not the last time we do this.”

The bikes from Powless and Ankou were royal blue with “Rock It” across the seats and handlebars. Some kids were getting their first bike or their first without training wheels. The couple got to know more about each recipient as they came through. One answered with "I'm scared" when asked his name, before excitedly jumping on his new wheels.

Another kid came up for help with his helmet, worried it wouldn’t fit over his bun.

“We’ll make sure it fits,” Powless said, adjusting the straps.

“I have a big head,” he retorted.

“You’re like me, man,” Ankou said with a friendly laugh. “It’s OK.”

The goals for the Dream Catcher Foundation are multifaceted. Powless and Ankou want to raise awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls and direct donations to organizations that advocate around that issue. They hope to inspire the next generation of Native Americans. And, with sports as a shared love, they’re looking to host more camps and clinics.

“Me as a kid, this would have been huge,” Ankou said to the crowd at Wednesday’s event.

When Ankou and Powless finished speaking, they had more time to talk to kids before going out to the course. Ten-year-old Marty Jimerson III raced up to Ankou immediately, the first to get some one-on-one time. Jimerson is a big Bills fan, and he couldn’t wait to meet a player, especially one he connected with.

“He’s tall, just like me,” Marty said. “He’s good at football, he’s one of my favorite players. … He’s nice.”

Ankou asked him what sports he played, as Jimerson’s relative Murrayah joined the group and began to mime her volleyball moves.

Even before Jimerson darted up, Ankou and Powless could tell their status as Indigenous professional athletes was resonating. As soon as they were introduced at the community center – Ankou as Ojibwe and Powless as Oneida – they noticed a few kids perk up at the connection.

“I could see a couple smiles crack,” Ankou said. “It was almost like they were like, ‘OK, I can let my guard down a little bit.’ It’s almost a shared experience. It’s like we’re family.”

The feeling went both ways. Ankou and Powless, who met in college at UCLA, are always on the move. Powless’ racing schedule is especially busy during Ankou’s offseason, and vice versa. Ankou attended the events during a week of OTAs, and Powless is only in Buffalo about a week and a half before she heads to train.

For a few hours on the Alleghany reservation, they found peace.

“It can’t be overstated, the sense of community,” Ankou said. “You get that sense of being home. … We were driving back home after the first day and that’s exactly what we were talking about: feeling like we were home.

“For us, moving around so much, it’s something we long for, and I think it’s just a really nice feeling. And we’re really appreciative of the fine people at both community centers who welcomed us in and allowed us to be included in their community.”

Natalie Stahlman, a project facilitator within the Council Office, said Thursday that it had been awhile since any professional athletes came to visit the Allegany Community Center. The Buffalo Bandits have come through before, with lacrosse being extremely popular. Stahlman says the kids really look up to the athletes who come visit.

“The community, the Seneca Nation in general, is appreciative for that,” she said. “We are sponsors of the Buffalo Bills, so it’s nice to see them come back and give to the community, and especially (athletes) of Native descent. That’s something we have in common.”

Eight-year-old Bryson Bomberry was one of the first kids to get a bike Thursday. Wearing a Josh Allen jersey, matching blue shorts and glasses, he fist bumped Ankou, as the 6-foot-3 defensive tackle crouched down to get to know the young Bills fan.

Almost an hour later, after riding all around, Bomberry went up to Ankou again. Bomberry had been in the group picture, but was hoping for one more, just him and Ankou. Ankou happily obliged, as Bomberry’s mom took the photo on Snapchat, so he could quickly share it with all his friends.

He raced away to do just that. Then, he dashed back up seconds later with one more request. “Can you sign it?” Ankou signed, marveling at the ingenuity to do so right on Bomberry’s phone.

“They’re overly nice, and it’s so nice to see that,” Stahlman said. “They were inside giving the bikes away, and then we were trying to get the course started, but they were just so nice, they wanted to talk to everybody.”

At one point, Ankou offered to trade his shoes, Nikes from the N7 collection for a pair of far-too-small rainbow Crocs. Powless brought one of her bikes, and she went through the course alongside kids. They both helped those who needed a little encouragement to make the jump from training wheels.

A moment that stood out to Ankou was when he was gifted a traditional lacrosse stick from one of the fathers who brought his family through the donation line.

“He was offering words of encouragement,” Ankou said, cradling the wooden stick throughout the rest of the day.

The two talked for awhile, with Ankou asking more and more about the game-day atmosphere for lacrosse games at the community center. The hand-crafted gift quickly took on a deeper meaning for Ankou.

“Somebody built this,” he said. “They put care into it, and that’s exactly what we’re doing with the Dream Catcher Foundation. We’re putting care into it.”

