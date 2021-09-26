'It's like a pit stop': Inside how the Bills make their halftime adjustments

Perception and reality are a football field apart when it comes to the role “halftime adjustments” play in the NFL.
That ubiquitous phrase, repeated endlessly by broadcasters, media members and fans alike, makes it sound as if a magic elixir awaits players in the locker room. One drink, the thinking goes, and the problems of the first half will disappear in the second.
That perception is perpetuated by Hollywood. Any football movie seems to feature a dramatic scene at halftime, when the head coach gathers the team for an inspirational – and lengthy – speech to rally the troops.
The reality, according to Sean McDermott, is much different.
“It’s like a pit stop,” the Buffalo Bills’ fifth-year head coach told the The Buffalo News. “The first thing you want to do is try and go to the bathroom. That's joking, but … seriously. You want to try and go to the bathroom, and I know the players do as well, and then it's hey, ‘Try and process as much information as you can in a short window of time.’ ”
That window during an NFL game is 12 minutes, but it’s actually less considering the time it takes to get into the locker room and the time needed to get back on the field to warm up before the start of the third quarter.
“When you're watching it on TV, it seems a lot longer than that, but when you're in that window, man, it seems to go fast,” McDermott said. “The art of the halftime adjustment is an interesting one, because you want to make adjustments, but also not overcorrect, either.”
Recent evidence suggests the Bills have figured out a good system. The offense put together an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in the Week 2 victory at Miami, making the score 21-0 and effectively putting the game away.
“That's expected from us,” quarterback Josh Allen said. “I demand so much of myself and I want to execute at such a high level. When things aren't going well, I get so frustrated with myself, so I got to find a way to keep going, be light for the guys and be the best leader that I can be for this team. That drive, just finding completions, letting guys make plays. The more times we get the ball into our playmakers hands, the better. You can get face masks, can get a penalty someway somewhere, that helps us move the ball forward and skip some third downs and ultimately put the ball in the end zone, and that's what we want to do every drive. That's the expectations that we have for ourselves and the standard that we hold ourselves to.”
The touchdown drive against Miami continued a remarkable run of success for the offense to start the second half of games. Dating to Week 7 of last season and including the three postseason games, the Bills have scored on 12 of 15 drives to start the third quarter, with eight touchdowns and four field goals. Even though the Bills didn't score in the season opener against Pittsburgh on their first drive of the second half, they strung together 12 plays and had the ball for 4 minutes, 35 seconds.
Defensively, the Bills have allowed points on just five drives of the 15 drives, with two touchdowns and three field goals, and recorded four takeaways.
“That first series coming out of half is so, so important,” defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said, “and that’s the message.”
Here’s a detailed look at how the Bills approach maximizing the halftime break:
Sticking to a routine
During the preseason, McDermott mapped out as best as he could how to use the allotted time in an effort to make them as efficient as possible.
“It does come back to routine,” the coach said. “The players have their routines, and coaches have our routines. Typically for us, offense will meet staffwise, defense will meet, special teams will meet, players are in the training room and then going to the bathroom themselves. They'll start to refuel with our strength coaches and trainers.”
After four or five minutes of that, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll will address his group, Frazier will do the same and then McDermott brings the team together for a final message. Especially in visiting locker rooms that are tight on space, even that can be a challenge.
Allen’s first focus when he reaches the locker room is toweling off and beginning to hydrate. It takes a few minutes for Daboll to reach the locker room from the coaches’ booth, so “it's not like we walk in there and it's X's and O's right away,” Allen said.
While the halftime break might be short, it’s crucial in the quarterback’s mind.
“It does give us a chance to go in and talk in a different setting, a more intimate setting. No cameras, nothing is around, so guys can be themselves and say what they need to say,” he said. “The OC is upstairs, so it's a chance for him to talk to the entire team and explain what we're thinking, how we're going to attack this next half. We've got some of the best in the business when it comes to doing that.”
A 0-0 approach
By the time Daboll makes it to the locker room, he has, at most, three or four minutes to explain the offensive game plan for the second half. From there, Allen said, the approach, is it’s a new game.
“When we go out there, it's 0-0 no matter what the score is," he said. "The slate is wiped clean and we've got to go out there and put some more points up and beat them in that second half.”
That’s a common refrain among Bills players and coaches. Good or bad, the team attempts to treat the second half as its own game.
“If there was something that was hurting us that repeatedly showed up or I think will show up in the second half, I want to hit that and see what corrections we need to make,” Frazier said. “If there's something I think we're lacking, I'll point that out – we're not being physical enough, we're having trouble against a deep pass, whatever it is, you're trying to solve a problem in a very short time, if there is a problem.
“If we're doing well, I'm talking about maintaining that, but understanding the importance of coming back out for the second half like it's a new ballgame and really locking in. ... You're not going to be able to dramatically change the game plan. You might tweak a few things here or there because of something they're doing, but that's probably the gist of it."
Wholesale changes aren’t practical, but more than that, they’re discouraged.
“You hope that you never get in that situation, because the guys are wondering, what's going on? We spent the whole week working on 'X, Y, Z' and the coaches have no confidence in it.' You'd like to just make some tweaks and go back out for the second half,” Frazier said. “It may be one or two things. Say with a defensive end, instead of rushing up the field, we're going to come underneath the tackle within whatever call we have.”
During the first half, Frazier will take mental notes on what he wants to address during halftime, or if it’s important enough, he’ll jot it down on his play sheet. He also relies on his assistants who work upstairs. Before he addresses the team, Frazier catches up with his coaches to get feedback from them on their position groups.
“That's a tremendous help, because I can't see everything,” Frazier said. “The guys upstairs, they can see more than I can, so I rely on their feedback.
“You do try to give them a strong word about the positives or negatives of that half, but it's not a lot of X's and O's," Frazier said. "There's not a lot of time, but you can pinpoint some things that you may be doing well or you're not doing as well, or what you may anticipate the other team may try to come out and do. Every time we come in at half, it's never really perfect. Even if we shut out a team in the first half, it's still not perfect. There are some things in your mind where you say, ‘They may want to come back to this the second half, so I better make sure I hit this.’ ”
Frazier’s defense forced a punt on the first possession against Miami, which was better than its showing in the first week against Pittsburgh, when the team allowed a field goal to the Steelers, which started a rally by the visiting team.
“Sometimes it’s not about the other team,” safety Micah Hyde said. “Sometimes it’s about us and execution. I can say that in the Pittsburgh game, we didn’t make some adjustments, but at the same time you just have to execute what’s called. In the second half of the Miami game, we did that. We executed and obviously you saw the result of it.”
Hyde said the first 15 plays of a game give the Bills’ defense an idea of what their opponent is trying to accomplish. The Bills have been together long enough and their communication is so strong that making tweaks to the game plan doesn’t always have to wait until the team reaches the locker room.
“Sometimes we make an adjustment on the sideline,” Hyde said. “Our coaches come up to us and say, ‘Hey, let’s do this instead of that.’ We can make those adjustments on the sideline. Most the time halftime goes by so fast. Everyone’s going to the bathroom, getting their orange slices and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches that you really don’t have that much time to make adjustments – a lot of adjustments.”
Adjustments aren’t just limited to what the team is doing. Second-year defensive end A.J. Epenesa says he uses the break to talk with his defensive linemates about how they’re being blocked, and to potentially alter his plan of attack.
“Sometimes it just depends on how I'm doing during in the game,” he said. “If I'm doing really well and my pass rushes are getting home and I'm putting pressure on the quarterback, I probably won't change many things, but if I'm getting stalled a little bit in my rush and he's able to get me a couple times, I definitely have to make some adjustments, maybe change the way I'm rushing, change some steps, give him some head fakes or something, get him to think the opposite of what I'm doing and try to confuse him a little bit more.”
Wardrobe changes
Epenesa also uses the time to change equipment. Last week in Miami, that meant putting on new gloves and cleats because those he used in the first half were soaked through. Epenesa will also eat a Gatorade chewable to replace carbohydrates.
“It feels like five minutes and we’re back out there,” Epenesa said. “Good or bad, whether we're up by a lot, down by a score, down by a lot, it's a new game and we're coming out to try and win that half.”
Fellow defensive end Mario Addison also stressed the need to refuel, especially when the game-time temperature nears 90 degrees.
“I try my best to hydrate and find a way to get max energy out of my body for the second half,” he said. “It’s important to get food back in your body, because by halftime, you’ve burned out a lot. A game like Miami, I sweated everything I had in my body out. It was maybe the hottest game I’ve ever played in.”
Once that’s done, McDermott has the final say before returning to the field.
“He’ll approach it the same way, he always stresses fundamentals,” Addison said. “The things we need to win the game, he’s going to say them over and over again. Beginning of the game when we break it down and before we go back out for the second half, he always says it. For him, he’s not a real fiery guy. He knows what it takes, he’s been there before, so he’s going to reiterate everything he said prior. Let’s go out and play our best ball.”