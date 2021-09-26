'It's like a pit stop': Inside how the Bills make their halftime adjustments

“You do try to give them a strong word about the positives or negatives of that half, but it's not a lot of X's and O's," Frazier said. "There's not a lot of time, but you can pinpoint some things that you may be doing well or you're not doing as well, or what you may anticipate the other team may try to come out and do. Every time we come in at half, it's never really perfect. Even if we shut out a team in the first half, it's still not perfect. There are some things in your mind where you say, ‘They may want to come back to this the second half, so I better make sure I hit this.’ ”

Frazier’s defense forced a punt on the first possession against Miami, which was better than its showing in the first week against Pittsburgh, when the team allowed a field goal to the Steelers, which started a rally by the visiting team.

“Sometimes it’s not about the other team,” safety Micah Hyde said. “Sometimes it’s about us and execution. I can say that in the Pittsburgh game, we didn’t make some adjustments, but at the same time you just have to execute what’s called. In the second half of the Miami game, we did that. We executed and obviously you saw the result of it.”